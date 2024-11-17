Teen in critical condition after vehicle plunges into Lake Washington

A 17-year-old girl is in critical condition, after a vehicle she was in plunged into Lake Washington Saturday.

Authorities say she was in the lake for more than 30 minutes before Seattle Fire Department divers were able to bring her to the surface.

She was with her 20-year-old sister, in a car at the Atlantic City Boat Ramp at Be’er Sheva Park in Rainier Beach, when the car rolled into the lake just before 6:00 p.m.

Police say the older sister was able to make it out one of the submerged vehicle’s windows.

“She said her 17-year-old sister was actually in the water,” Seattle Police Detective Brian Pritchard told KIRO7.

Seattle Fire crews worked side-by-side with the Seattle Police Department’s Harbor Patrol to locate the patient.

Four divers and two rescue boats launched, as the search began.

After the four rescue swimmers reached the 17 year old, they brought her to medics on shore who worked on her, administering life-saving measures.

An ambulance transported her to Harborview Medical Center.

One eyewitness says he heard people yelling and first thought they were just goofing around. But then he spotted the car, almost entirely submerged.

“I thought there was nothing wrong because sometimes people are drunk and, like, playing,” Ben Salehi told KIRO7 News.

The dark of night was a factor in how long it took rescuers to reach the teen.

“Visibility made it challenging because it’s so dark and the visibility in the water and underneath the surface of the water is so low that that also makes it difficult,” Seattle Fire Department Spokesperson Kaila Lafferty told KIRO7.

Firefighters assisted rescuers by raising two aerial ladders with lights over the boat launch to illuminate the scene.

It’s unclear how the vehicle ended up between two docks at the boat launch, approximately 30 to 40 feet from the shoreline.

According to KIRO7, police are investigating the incident as a possible vehicular assault. Investigators believe alcohol or drugs were involved.

“Officers actually tested the 20-year-old female for impairment and found she did have signs of impairment,” Pritchard said. “You can’t be around water if you’re drinking or impaired in any kind of way. It’s just a recipe for a nightmare.”

“People need to be very careful because that’s very deep,” Salehi said.

The temperature of the water in Lake Washington is around 54 degrees.

Medics with a private ambulance company also transported the 20-year-old sister to the hospital.

Seattle police are continuing their investigation into the incident. They say it’s likely the 20-year-old sister will be facing charges of Driving Under the Influence and Vehicular Assault.

The fire department says in total, three fire engines, three ladder trucks, one rescue company, two medic units, two rescue watercraft, and six additional command and support staff responded to scene.