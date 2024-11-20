A storm is approaching Western Washington, threatening to knock down power lines and cause falling trees. As the weather event, called an “atmospheric bomb” by University of Washington professor Cliff Mass, nears homes, Washington residents are preparing for the worst.

KIRO Newsradio spoke to locals Tuesday about how they’re getting ready for the oncoming storm.

“I mean, I feel like we’re as prepared as we could be,” a woman in Index, a town in Snohomish County, told KIRO Newsradio. “We’ve got a great community, lots of chainsaws. If we’ve got to cut some trees, clear the road. Things will happen. Things will get done. I mean, it wouldn’t be the first time the power has gone out.”

Cliff Mass: ‘Atmospheric bomb’ as strong as Category 2 hurricane winds to hit Washington

I’m out in Index today ahead of the forecasted ~60mph gusts. Index is surrounded by mountainsides like these, where the NWS is now putting out a Blizzard Warning + possible whiteout conditions >2500 ft elevation. Locals are staying put. “We’ve got chainsaws, ” one mother said. pic.twitter.com/Eha33DEmQA — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) November 19, 2024

She added this is the first time she has heard of a bomb cyclone but is hoping the the storm brings snow.

“Snow is not such a bad thing,” the woman said. “I’m really looking forward to the ski season, so I hope it dumps at the pass.”

Although the storm may sound menacing, the Index resident isn’t too worried.

“I’ve definitely heard it all before,” she said. “We’ll see what happens.”

Lek Syarath and his family own The Woodshed Espresso in Gold Bar. He told KIRO Newsradio he’s seen firsthand what kind of damage can come from powerful winds.

“Trees, the branches all over the road, trampolines flying sometimes, I’ve seen that,” Syarath said.

Mark Klein owns Gold Bar roadside coffee shop Espresso Chalet beside US 2.

“I’m always out there after each storm sawing up,” he said. “And we have a mile of property here, so I’m up and down our ways, clearing trees, off the trails, off the business, off the house.”

Blizzard warning issued in Washington ahead of storm

The “bomb cyclone” that is moving into Western Washington has prompted a rare blizzard warning for the mountains.

What is a ‘bomb cyclone?’ The weather term is back in the spotlight

KIRO 7’s Ranji Sinha spoke to locals near Snoqualmie Pass ahead of the storm.

“This is our first real, like, actual dump of the season – just stoke level’s way up here, hopefully the mountain will open soon,” Bailey Evangelista, who lives near the Summit at Snoqualmie, said.

Evangelista admitted it’s not easy driving during the first major snow, saying, “It is kinda nerve-wracking, but more for the other drivers.”

For Deanna Reynolds, clearing the snow is a regular chore outside a Snoqualmie Summit rest stop.

“This is what I call snowball snow, look at how nice that is – I call this snowball snow,” she told KIRO 7. “So if a child is mischievous or an adult is mischievous and throws this at somebody, it’s not going to hurt.”

However, Reynolds didn’t seem concerned.

“I’ve got a nice face mask, got a little window to look through,” she told KIRO 7.

Evangelista is more worried about branches falling and downed trees are definitely a possibility. KIRO 7 Meteorologist Nick Allard reported the storm will bring strong winds.

“Heavy snow and visibility down below a quarter of a mile,” Allard said. “Yeah, you’re talking about blizzard-like conditions, and in this case, could be upwards of 50 to 60 miles per hour. Tonight, the pass will be literally impassable.”

Travelers will want to avoid driving through the mountains Tuesday night when snow and wind will create whiteout conditions.

“I don’t think you’ll be able to see so that’s the big thing,” Allard said. “With the wind coming in tonight, I would not travel. And I honestly mean this when I say I don’t know how easy it would be for rescue crews to get you because I don’t know how I think visibility could be that bad.”

Contributing: Sam Campbell and Aaron Granillo, KIRO Newsradio; KIRO 7

