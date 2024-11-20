(Image courtesy of the Washington State Department of Transportation/@wsdot_traffic on X)

A major storm swept across the Pacific Northwest Tuesday night, most notably in Western Washington, as the region was battered with strong winds and some rain that caused downed trees which killed one at least one person.

As the Associated Press explained, the Weather Prediction Center issued excessive rainfall risks through Friday and hurricane-force wind warnings were in effect as the strongest atmospheric river — a large plume of moisture — that California and the Pacific Northwest has seen this season overwhelms the region. The storm system is considered a “bomb cyclone,” which occurs when a cyclone intensifies rapidly.

Downed trees struck homes and littered roads across the state of Washington. In Lynnwood, South County Fire reported on X late Tuesday a woman in her 50s died Tuesday night when a large tree fell on a homeless encampment. No other injuries were reported, the agency stated.

In Seattle, a tree fell onto a vehicle at NE 100th Street and 35th Avenue NE, trapping a person inside, the Seattle Fire Department stated on X. The agency later said the person was “safely extracted” and was in stable condition. The department added that additional trees have fallen on the roadway near the intersection and travelers have been encouraged to avoid the area.

KIRO 7 posted a photo of a large tree falling across a King County Metro Bus Tuesday night. The incident occurred at approximately 11:15 p.m. No injuries were reported in that incident.

According to KIRO 7, an Amtrak train struck a tree near Stanwood on Tuesday night, company officials said. The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m., Tuesday and no injuries were reported among the 47 passengers on board. However, the collision disabled the train, Amtrak said.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported multiple closures on X due to fallen trees on major roads.

Most notably, early Wednesday, two trees fell on different areas of Interstate 405 (I-405) north “within a few miles of each other” and blocked lanes. The issues were cleared before 2:30 a.m.

WSDOT also reported early Wednesday on X all lanes of State Route 164 (SR 164), both east and west, are blocked due to fallen trees and downed power lines.

The agency stated just before 2:30 a.m. that it had no estimate when the road will open. Drivers should seek alternate routes and add time to their travel plans.

EB & WB SR 164 are blocked at SE 368th Pl (MP 5) southeast of Auburn due to fallen trees and downed power lines. We have no estimate when the road will reopen. People traveling through the area should seek alternate routes and add time to their travel plans.

In another road closure, WSDOT stated on X early Wednesday that both directions of State Route 9 (SR 9), north and south, are closed between Sedro-Woolley and Wickersham due to fallen trees and downed power lines. There’s no estimate as to when the road will reopen.

Agencies in Bellevue and Redmond both published posts on social media about fallen trees on roadways. Both agencies encouraged people to stay home during the storm Tuesday night.

“Trees are coming down all over the city & falling onto homes,” the Bellevue Fire Department wrote on X just before 8 p.m. Tuesday. “If you can, go to the lowest floor and stay away from windows. Do not go outside if you can avoid it.”

The Redmond Police Department (RPD) explained on X the high winds “are causing trees to fall over roadways, powerlines, and vehicles, resulting in multiple road closures throughout Redmond.” The agency suggested people just stay home.

“Redmond Police Department urges everyone to please stay home if possible and use extreme caution if driving is necessary,” the RPD wrote on X.

High winds are causing trees to fall over roadways, powerlines, and vehicles, resulting in multiple road closures throughout Redmond. Redmond Police Department urges everyone to please stay home if possible and use extreme caution if driving is necessary.

Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue, which serves Lake Stevens, Monroe, Maltby and other areas of Snohomish County, also posted on X about many trees and power lines being down, adding a photo of a portion of a tree that had fallen on a utility pole in Lake Stevens.

Over the course of late Tuesday and early Wednesday, Eastside Fire & Rescue, which serves multiple jurisdictions that includes Issaquah, Mercer Island, North Bend and Woodinville, posted multiple photos from scenes across the area. That agency noted trees falling on structures in Issaquah and on Mercer Island.

Contributing: The Associated Press

