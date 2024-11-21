Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Stolen car slams into Pierce County elementary school, young suspects on the loose

Nov 21, 2024, 12:45 PM

Photo: A stolen car was driven into an elementary school in Graham, Pierce County, Thursday, Novemb...

A stolen car was driven into an elementary school in Graham Thursday, November 21, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

(Photo courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Centennial Elementary School employees were shaken Thursday morning after a car slammed into their building.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) reported a stolen car was driven into the Graham school Thursday around 5 a.m.

The 911 caller said they saw two cars doing donuts in the parking lot and then heard a loud bang. Another witness told PCSD they saw the car crash into the building and then two to three people run out and get into a white sedan before driving off.

Other news: Teen dies after car plunges into Lake Washington; Sister faces vehicular homicide charge

The department said deputies responded and found the car left inside the school with the engine running. Deputies contacted the owner and confirmed it was stolen out of Spanaway.

A video shows the suspects appear to be young adults or teens. Deputies reported after backing the car through the front doors of the building, they immediately took off.

Photo: A stolen car was slammed into the front doors of a Graham elementary school. Pierce County

A stolen car was slammed into the front doors of a Graham elementary school. (Photo courtesy of Pierce County Sheriff’s Department)

The car has been towed out of the school and the school is open for class Thursday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s department, or citizens can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers on their app, website or PCSD’s app on Apple or Android.

According to the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force, approximately 386 cars were stolen in Pierce County in September.

More details: 50 cars were stolen per day in King County in September

Despite the alarming numbers, this is an improvement from 2023.

“There has been a decline in the number of auto thefts compared to this time last year,” Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force wrote in its report. “We believe this is due, in part, to several key arrests of ‘Kia Boyz’ who were operating throughout the region and stealing numerous vehicles each week.”

As of October 2024, there have been 22,029 vehicles reported stolen statewide, down 11.8% compared to 2023.

Nationally, 2024 is on pace to be the first year car theft has dropped since 2019, as there was a record-breaking 1,020,729 vehicles were stolen in 2023, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

Crime Blotter

Photo: A stolen car was driven into an elementary school in Graham, Pierce County, Thursday, Novemb...

Julia Dallas

Stolen car slams into Pierce County elementary school, young suspects on the loose

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department reported a stolen car was driven into the Graham school Thursday around 5 a.m.

13 seconds ago

Diver rescued a 17-year-old girl from a car that plunged into Lake Washington at the Atlantic City ...

Tom Brock and James Lynch

Teen dies after car plunges into Lake Washington; Sister faces vehicular homicide charge

A 17-year-old has died after a car she and her sister were in plunged into Lake Washington. Her 20-year-old sister is facing charges.

20 hours ago

Image: Bryan Kohberger, accused of murder, arrives for a hearing in the courtroom in Latah County D...

Steve Coogan

Kohberger can face death penalty if convicted of the murders of 4 Idaho students, judge rules

A judge in Idaho has ruled Bryan Kohberger can face execution if he's convicted of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022.

21 hours ago

seattle teen shooting...

Frank Sumrall

14-year-old Seattle teen arrested for firing shots at police officers during pursuit

Seattle patrol officers arrested a 14-year-old teen for a drive-by shooting and for firing shots at police during a pursuit.

1 day ago

Image: A Lynnwood Police Department vehicle is seen outside of Alderwood Mall....

Steve Coogan

2 killed in Lynnwood after stolen van gets into several collisions

Two people were killed in Lynnwood Tuesday after a person stole a van and, after several collisions, drove it head on into another vehicle.

2 days ago

seattle stabbings...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle stabbings: Teacher injured in classroom attack, 60-year-old man stabbed in neck

Two separate stabbings occurred Monday in separate parts of Seattle. Both incidents have been non-fatal, as of this reporting.

2 days ago

Stolen car slams into Pierce County elementary school, young suspects on the loose