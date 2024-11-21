Eastside Fire and Rescue (EFR) crews have responded to multiple generator fires in the last couple of days, with one person reported dead. As of Thursday afternoon, more than 250,000 people are still without power in Washington, according to PowerOutage.us. On Tuesday, an “atmospheric bomb” swept through Western Washington, downing power lines and snapping trees.

While crews continue to put out fires Thursday, officials are warning people to not bring generators inside.

“Do not store fuel for your generator in your house,” EFR stated via X on Wednesday. “Before refueling the generator, turn it off and let it cool down.”

On Wednesday, crews responded to a fire in Woodinville at a house on 176th Avenue Northeast. EFR reported a person died in the fire and the incident is currently being investigated by the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews have moved to an offensive strategy. At this time, one person has been connected with Red Cross for support.

Another fire occurred Wednesday at 192nd Place Southeast and is also being investigated by the sheriff’s office. Fortunately, all occupants and pets were able to get out safely.

All occupants and pets were able to exit the home safely. The fire was able to be extinguished quickly. The incident is under investigation by KCSO this time.

Crews responded to another fire the next day.

EF&R continues to respond to generator fires today. PLEASE move generators AWAY from your homes, garages, fences or sheds (at least 15 feet). All generators, event hard mounted generators, require CO detectors in your home. CO detectors save lives.

Eastside Fire official: ‘They’re not using safe fueling practices’

Catherine Breault with EFR spoke with KIRO Newsradio on Thursday. She said at least six fires in the last 48 hours are suspected to have started from generators.

“We have been on at least six or seven generator fires just in our response area since the storm began and we expect to continue going on those calls while the power outages continue,” Breault said.

Some houses have been destroyed by the fires.

“We’ve had some, where, it’s just simply, the outside of their house gets burned,” Breault said. “But we’ve had some that are total losses.”

She said many people buy generators but don’t know how to use them properly. Often, generators are placed right next to homes or debris and can spark flames.

“They’re putting them next to their homes,” Breault explained. “They’re not using safe fueling practices. They’re leaving fuel right next to them. They’re not making sure it’s cool when they’re refueling them.”

She said to take your time and read the directions when using generators. It could save your life.

“All these little things that you think might not be a big deal are resulting in these home fires,” she added.

According to Breault, generators should be stored at least 15 feet from any structure and should not be stored near windows, doors or anywhere where you might have carbon monoxide.

Heather Wong with the Bellevue Fire Department also spoke to KIRO Newsradio. She said the trouble is, when the power goes out, people try to improvise.

“Bringing grills inside or camp stones inside to keep warm or to cook and it truly is dangerous,” Wong shared.

Carbon monoxide can be deadly: Important tips for generator use

Burning charcoal, propane and other fuels can emit carbon monoxide, which can kill you if it is not properly ventilated.

Wong said if someone is using a gas-powered generator to power their home, they should move it out of their garage and away from their windows. The same goes for running car engines while charging devices or trying to warm up, for example.

“Do not assume that you are safe,” the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) states on its website. “Carbon monoxide from generators is completely colorless and odorless, so you won’t know if it’s there. It could kill your family and your pets.”

According to the Red Cross, if you start to feel dizzy, sick or weak while using a generator, get to fresh air immediately.

FEMA added to not use generators indoors or in partially enclosed spaces, including homes, garages and crawl spaces. Also, using a fan will not prevent carbon monoxide buildup, and to not store fuel for generators in your house.

“Before refueling the generator, turn it off and let it cool down,” FEMA said. “Gasoline or other flammable liquids spilled on hot engine parts could ignite, and invisible vapors from the fuel can travel along the ground and be ignited by the generator’s pilot light or by arcs from electric switches in the appliance.”

The agency also advises installing battery-powered carbon monoxide alarms inside homes and following the manufacturer’s recommended placement. When connecting appliances to generators, FEMA said to always use heavy-duty extension cords. The agency also warns that connecting a generator directly to your home could kill those inside.

“Hooking up your generator directly into your home power supply could increase the voltage or could cause a surge to the outside power lines and potentially injure or electrocute an unaware utility lineman,” the agency states. “It also bypasses some of the built-in household circuit protection devices.”

FEMA also said to use a qualified electrician to install the correct equipment in accordance with local electrical codes or to ask your utility company to install an appropriate power switch.

Contributing: Jillian Raftery and Heather Bosch, KIRO Newsradio

