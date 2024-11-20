Puget Sound Energy (PSE) is Washington’s largest provider of electricity, with 1.2 million customers relying on the utility to keep the lights on and homes warm. Both PSE and Seattle City Light (SCL) outlined advice for dealing with a windstorm.

PSE administrators and restoration crews held a strategy meeting Tuesday morning to solidify plans to restore power after the storm passes. While SCL referenced advice via the city of Seattle’s website.

“One of the concerns we have right now is the ground is so saturated from all the rains we’ve had that any strong gusts will topple those trees over very easily right into our powerlines,” PSE spokesperson Andrew Padula said.

Cliff Mass: ‘Atmospheric bomb revved up very rapidly,’ has hit Washington

Puget Sound Energy urges people to be careful as thousands without power

Padula expects outages will be high in number and widespread. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, winds were picking up and as many as 7,000 customers were already without power. However, crews must wait until after the storm passes to get to work, and even then, they will need help.

“Once our crews can determine how bad an issue we’re dealing with, then they can start moving in, but sometimes that can take a while before they clear roads and make sure trees are out of the way so we can get to those spots,” Padula said.

The goal is to stay ahead of the storm as much as possible and plans have been made to make restoration more manageable.

“We already have people stationed at our storm bases and will be ready to deploy so we don’t have to call everyone in,” Padula said. “They will be ready to go as soon as it’s safe to do so.”

PSE said the overriding concern is for customer safety, urging everyone to be careful.

“Make sure you don’t use a charcoal or gas grill indoors to heat your home,” Padula said. “Both can cause a buildup of carbon monoxide gas. Also, use flashlights instead of candles because that’s obviously a fire danger. And never go near downed power lines. Call 911 or PSE if you see downed power lines in your neighborhoods.”

Also important, she said, is to be prepared.

“We want to make sure our customers are prepared, that they stay safe, make sure they have an emergency kit, make a plan, download the MyPSE app which allows them to track and report any outages in their neighborhoods,” Padula said.

Seattle City Light offers windstorm recommendations as residents see outages

SCL also advised proper storm preparation.

November wind and rains have arrived. Keep devices charged and spare batteries for flashlights, extra blankets and non-perishable food items handy. For more information, follow our map at: https://t.co/ijUJXHhsDH pic.twitter.com/ptmIiBLSbl — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) November 20, 2024

The utility stated, via its website, to secure outdoor items, prepare an emergency kit, designate a gathering room and develop a preparedness plan. In the midst of the storm, SCL said to stay indoors, be cautious with generators, avoid downed power lines and watch for falling trees.

‘Lots of chainsaws’: Washington residents ramp up for approaching storm

To save energy during a windstorm, the utility recommends unplugging electronics, using natural light, limiting appliance use, conserving heat and cooling, using battery-powered devices and monitoring power usage.

What about when the storm is over? SCL advises inspecting for damage, checking in on your neighbors and family and avoiding any unnecessary travel.

James Lynch is a reporter at KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of James’ stories here. Follow James on X, or email him here.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.