CRIME BLOTTER

Couple who led drug trafficking group connected to Aryan prison gang plead guilty

Nov 21, 2024, 3:01 PM

Photo: A Pierce County man was sentenced last week to seven years in prison for drug trafficking an...

(Photo: Joe Gratz via Flickr Creative Commons)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Two leaders of a drug trafficking organization pleaded guilty to multiple charges in U.S. District Court in Tacoma.

The pair is linked to the Aryan Family prison gang, a white supremacist group. The charges include drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms offenses.

Jesse James Bailey, 40, and his wife, Candace Bailey, 42, are set to be sentenced on February 28, 2025.

According to U.S. Attorney Tessa Gorman, Jesse Bailey admitted to possessing controlled substances with intent to distribute, a charge that carries a ten-year mandatory minimum sentence. He also pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, which adds a mandatory five-year term to his sentence, and to conspiracy to launder money. Prosecutors and defense attorneys have agreed to recommend a 17½-year prison sentence for him.

Candace Bailey pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, illegally transferring a firearm to a prohibited person and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Prosecutors will recommend no more than 10 years in prison for her.

The Baileys were among two dozen people arrested on March 22, 2023, during a coordinated FBI-led operation targeting the drug trafficking organization. Law enforcement seized 177 firearms, over ten kilograms of methamphetamine, 11 kilograms of fentanyl pills, more than a kilogram of fentanyl powder, three kilograms of heroin and over $330,000 in cash from 18 locations in Washington and Arizona.

As part of their plea agreements, the Baileys will forfeit $700,000 in criminal proceeds, along with 42 firearms, silencers, body armor, ammunition, scopes and tripods seized from their residence and storage lockers. They will also forfeit numerous pieces of jewelry obtained through their criminal activities.

The plea agreements detail the Baileys’ involvement in drug trafficking, including discussions about suppliers, pricing and buyers. Jesse Bailey, a convicted felon, was prohibited from possessing firearms, and Candace Bailey admitted to transferring firearms to him despite knowing his criminal history. The couple also admitted to laundering drug proceeds through casinos and bank accounts.

The investigation was led by the FBI and joined by local authorities.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

