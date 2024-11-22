Close
Driver crashes car onto roof of Fauntleroy home

Nov 22, 2024, 5:53 AM

car roof fauntleroy home...

A car crashed onto the roof of a home in the Fauntleroy neighborhood of Seattle Friday morning. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY SHAWN GARRETT, KIRO 7 NEWS


The driver of a car crashed onto the roof of a home in the Fauntleroy neighborhood of Seattle Friday morning, according to photos from the scene.

The incident happened in the 10800 block of Arroyo Beach Place Southwest in Fauntleroy.

KIRO 7 News spoke to a witness who said his wife had heard a large crash at about 3 a.m.

More local news: Eastside Fire warns of proper generator use as fires destroy homes, killing one

When he got up to check, he opened his front door and saw the car hanging off his roof.

The driver, an older woman, was pulled out by Seattle firefighters and appeared to be okay.

There was no major damage to the home.

 

