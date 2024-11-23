Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Seattle deputy mayor: New SPD chief to be announced in December

Nov 22, 2024, 4:25 PM | Updated: 5:04 pm

Photo: A Seattle Police Department patch and badge are seen on an officer....

A Seattle Police Department patch and badge are seen on an officer. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Steve Coogan's Profile Picture

BY STEVE COOGAN


MyNorthwest Lead Editor

Seattle Deputy Mayor Tim Burgess announced on KIRO Newsradio’s “The John Curley Show” Friday afternoon the city hopes to make an announcement about the new chief of the Seattle Police Department (SPD) in December.

Speaking to Tim Gaydos and Greg Tomlin who were filling in for Curley, Burgess added that the city has successfully met their deadline to hire someone to take over by end of 2024.

The new chief will take over for Adrian Diaz, who stepped down from the position earlier this year.

 

Head here or click on the box below to listen to the entire interview with Seattle Deputy Mayor Tim Burgess.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Steve Coogan is the lead editor of MyNorthwest. You can read more of his stories here. Follow Steve on X, or email him here.

MyNorthwest Politics

Photo: A Seattle Police Department patch and badge are seen on an officer....

Steve Coogan

Seattle deputy mayor: New SPD chief to be announced in December

Seattle Deputy Mayor Tim Burgess said on "The John Curley Show" Friday a new chief for the Seattle Police Department has been identified.

39 minutes ago

Photo: Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell has appointed Bonnie Glenn (R) to replace Gino Betts (L) as Offi...

Julia Dallas

Harrell appoints new OPA director as Gino Betts criticized for delaying SPD investigations

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced a new Office of Police Accountability director hours after OPA Director Gino Betts declared his intention to resign in December.

48 minutes ago

Seattle City Council...

Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle capital gains tax dies in a second vote by the City Council

A capital gains tax in Seattle is dead for now after the city council voted it down for the second time in a week.

5 hours ago

Image: Pam Bondi, former Florida Attorney General, speaks to reporters outside an election integrit...

Associated Press

Trump chooses Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Gaetz withdraws

President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday named Pam Bondi, the former attorney general of Florida, to be U.S. attorney general.

23 hours ago

gaetz...

Associated Press

Woman testified that she saw Matt Gaetz having sex with 17-year-old, attorney says

Two women told investigators that Matt Gaetz paid them for sex, and one woman testified she saw him having sex with a 17-year-old.

3 days ago

hakeem jeffries...

Associated Press

Hakeem Jeffries wins reelection as House Democratic leader despite party’s losses

As House speaker, Hakeem Jeffries remains the highest-ranking Black elected official in Congress, and the first to hold the job of party leader.

3 days ago

Seattle deputy mayor: New SPD chief to be announced in December