Seattle Deputy Mayor Tim Burgess announced on KIRO Newsradio’s “The John Curley Show” Friday afternoon the city hopes to make an announcement about the new chief of the Seattle Police Department (SPD) in December.

Speaking to Tim Gaydos and Greg Tomlin who were filling in for Curley, Burgess added that the city has successfully met their deadline to hire someone to take over by end of 2024.

The new chief will take over for Adrian Diaz, who stepped down from the position earlier this year.

