Ground has been broken for a new homeless village in Pierce County, but it’s drawing some protests.

The project, called the Good Neighbor Village, will provide nearly 300 permanent homes for chronically homeless people, according to reporting in the Tacoma News Tribune (TNT).

A ceremony took place at the site at 176th Street and Spanaway Loop last week. Along with Pierce County officials, the event brought out a handful of protesters. Spanaway Concerned Citizens continue to protest the village, citing environmental concerns. After the county approved the project, the group filed an appeal in Thurston County Court.

The Tacoma Rescue Mission heads up the village. Its executive director, Duke Paulson, acknowledged the challenges the project has faced. He described the process to TNT as “intimidating” and emotionally taxing. Paulson emphasized the effort to embrace the community. “We want to be good neighbors to those around us,” he said. “In the long run, we are partners with them.”

The village will require residents to pay rent, work, and adhere to community guidelines.

An area resident, Debbie Clark, felt the county expedited the permitting process for political reasons. She told TNT, “These are not the kind of people that are wanting to better themselves.” Clark was concerned about the impact on property values.

Clark said she was also worried about the potential displacement of wildlife, including black bears, and the impact on local oak trees.

The village is modeled after a community in Austin, Texas. Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier has prioritized the project. His attorney spent some time in Austin and said the village “was quiet and peaceful. We felt safer there than we do in our own neighborhood in West Tacoma,” he said.

