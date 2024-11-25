In a span of just four hours, four Washington State Patrol (WSP) vehicles were struck by three suspected impaired drivers late Saturday and early Sunday, highlighting the dangers troopers face on the roadways.

The first incident occurred around 11 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Highway 516 and Military Road in Kent, according to The Seattle Times. A trooper, stopped at a traffic light, noticed a driver asleep at the wheel. As the light turned green and the car began to roll into the intersection, the trooper maneuvered his vehicle in front of it to prevent a potential accident. The car struck the trooper’s vehicle, and the driver was subsequently arrested for suspected impairment.

The second series of crashes happened before 3 a.m. on Sunday on Interstate 5 (I-5) near the Boeing Access Road in Tukwila. Two troopers were investigating a hit-and-run accident when a car crashed into one of their patrol vehicles, pushing it into the other. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported, but the driver was arrested for suspected impairment.

A fourth patrol vehicle was struck while en route to assist with traffic control at the scene of the previous crashes. As the trooper approached the area, their vehicle was hit by another driver, who was also arrested for suspected impairment.

These incidents come just two days after WSP District 7 announced holiday emphasis patrols aimed at reducing impaired driving. WSP Public Information Officer Trooper Rick Johnson emphasized the preventable nature of these collisions, stating, “These two drivers made a choice to get behind the wheel impaired and put several lives in danger.”

The last trooper killed in the line of duty, Chris Gadd, was struck by a suspected impaired driver while on patrol for drunken drivers near Marysville in March. This tragic event underscores the ongoing risks faced by law enforcement officers.

“Driving after or while consuming alcohol or drugs is a terrible choice and can cost you your life or someone else’s,” WSP Chief John Batiste said in a press release. “We need you to buckle up, slow down, and move over for your troopers and first responders. Let’s all give ourselves a chance to appreciate and responsibly celebrate the holidays with loved ones and friends.”

Contributing: KIRO 7

