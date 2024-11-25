State Route 106 (SR 106) has been closed in both directions along the Hood Canal in Mason County due to a hillside slide.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), an engineering geologist is on the way to check out the hillside.

The SR 106 closure alongside Hood Canal stretches from milepost 1.78 near Purdy Cutoff Road to milepost 6.9 near East Dalby Road. There’s no estimated time for reopening, as of this reporting, according to WSDOT.

