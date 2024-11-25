Close
CHOKEPOINTS

Hillside slide causes SR 106 along Hood Canal to shut down in both directions

Nov 25, 2024, 10:42 AM

SR 106 hood canal...

State Route 106 has been closed in both directions along the Hood Canal in Mason County due to a hillside slide. (Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

(Photo courtesy of WSDOT)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

State Route 106 (SR 106) has been closed in both directions along the Hood Canal in Mason County due to a hillside slide.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), an engineering geologist is on the way to check out the hillside.

More on WA roads: One dead, two injured after police chase turned fatal on SR 7 in Spanaway

The SR 106 closure alongside Hood Canal stretches from milepost 1.78 near Purdy Cutoff Road to milepost 6.9 near East Dalby Road. There’s no estimated time for reopening, as of this reporting, according to WSDOT.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

