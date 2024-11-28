A 52-year-old Pierce County woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her husband to death the day before Thanksgiving.

Pierce County deputies first responded to reports of a person walking along Ainsworth Ave. S covered in blood at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in Parkland, according to Pierce County Public Information Officer Sergeant Darren Moss Jr.

According to the 911 call, the woman was asking people for help.

When deputies arrived, they found a 62-year-old man dead outside of a home nearby.

Deputies said they were told the woman had stabbed her husband, according to KIRO 7.

“The 52-year-old woman was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail for murder in the second degree,” Darren Moss Jr. told KIRO Newsradio.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

