CRIME BLOTTER

Woman seen walking road covered in blood accused of stabbing husband day before Thanksgiving

Nov 28, 2024, 2:55 PM

Pierce County Sheriff's Office deputies arriving at the crime scene Nov. 27. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


A 52-year-old Pierce County woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed her husband to death the day before Thanksgiving.

Pierce County deputies first responded to reports of a person walking along Ainsworth Ave. S covered in blood at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday in Parkland, according to Pierce County Public Information Officer Sergeant Darren Moss Jr.

According to the 911 call, the woman was asking people for help.

When deputies arrived, they found a 62-year-old man dead outside of a home nearby.

Deputies said they were told the woman had stabbed her husband, according to KIRO 7.

“The 52-year-old woman was arrested and booked into the Pierce County Jail for murder in the second degree,” Darren Moss Jr. told KIRO Newsradio.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

