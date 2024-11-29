The annual Seattle tree lighting ceremony—a beloved tradition that marks the start of the holiday season—became a battleground for Radical Left activists to flaunt their disdain for Israel and Jews. Last year, an anti-Israel protest, with many radicals spewing blatant antisemitic rhetoric under the guise of political activism, disrupted the annual Seattle tree lighting celebration. Will they do it again tonight? And more importantly, will the police be allowed to restore order if they do?

Similar protesters briefly disrupted the iconic Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday. They unfurled massive banners, blocked floats, and predictably made themselves the center of attention.

Fortunately, law enforcement in New York acted swiftly, arresting several narcissistic agitators. Seattle, however, has a history of indulging such chaos rather than quashing it. It’s why local activists feel so emboldened to act.

Seattle Police are ready for tree lighting protest

In anticipation of a disruption, the Seattle Police Department placed a significant number of police officers on duty for the tree-lighting event. The event, which starts at noon and culminates with the tree lighting ceremony when it gets dark, is a high-profile opportunity for the antisemitic protesters, and their Antifa allies, to again draw attention to their activism.

The heavy police presence is a welcome sign—though it begs the question about whether they’ll actually be allowed to intervene if protesters decide to commandeer the event again. Seattle’s political leadership has made a habit of tying officers’ hands, too often allowing activists to trample on the rights of the public in the name of “free speech.” But there is no First Amendment right to disrupt a public event.

What’s worse is that these activists aren’t even fighting for a just cause. What we’re seeing is not just anti-Israel sentiment. It’s antisemitism.

Antisemitism on full display

The protests aren’t about constructive dialogue or peaceful advocacy. They’re about hijacking public events, silencing dissent, and intimidating those who disagree. It’s about pretending the Israeli government, not the terrorist group Hamas, is the villain.

Last year’s antics turned what should have been a unifying holiday celebration into a spectacle of division and hate. Families who came downtown for a pleasant evening were met with chants demonizing Israel and, by extension, Jewish people.

This behavior isn’t just disruptive—it’s offensive and harmful. Antisemitic incidents in the U.S. have surged to alarming levels in recent years, especially in Seattle, and protests like these only embolden the hate mongers. Yet Seattle’s “progressive” leaders often seem more concerned with placating the activists than protecting the public or confronting bigotry.

Will Seattle leaders let cops do their jobs if the tree lighting ceremony is disrupted?

Will tonight’s event be allowed to proceed peacefully? Or will activists be emboldened once again to hijack the moment? If the latter happens, Seattle’s police force must be empowered to act decisively.

New York’s response at the Macy’s parade should serve as a blueprint. There, police moved quickly, removing the agitators before they could derail the event in any meaningful way. That’s what public safety looks like. That’s what leadership looks like. Seattle’s leaders could take a lesson.

Allowing activists to disrupt events doesn’t send a message of inclusivity—it sends one of weakness. Families in this city deserve better. They deserve a safe space to celebrate the holidays without being dragged into the divisive theater of far-left antisemites.

The only saving grace tonight may be that there is a large protest planned for Portland on Saturday. Online, activism has been focused on Inauguration Day interruptions. Hopefully, they’ll give a harmless, family-friendly tree lighting event in Seattle get a pass from their madness.

