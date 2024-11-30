Seattle holiday season events: Where to go to get into the spirit

The holiday season is here and there are plenty of things to do. For those who want to get into the holiday spirit in Seattle or the Puget Sound area and want to capture some of your own holiday smiles and joy, consider our list events and activities through out the month of December.

A tip for those looking to make trips to any of these places for the first time: While some of these events, activities and places are free to the public, most charge admission fees and require the purchase of tickets ahead of time online or at the site itself.

What are your favorite places to visit with your family and friends during the holiday season? Let us know and we can add them to our list!

Magic in the Market (Pike Place Market in Seattle) — What better way to get into the spirit of the season than by heading to a spot where you can enjoy shopping for the holidays, activities for the kids, live music and a tree lighting ceremony? If that sounds enticing to you, head to Seattle’s Pike Place Market on Nov. 30 for the 29th Annual Magic in the Market! From 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Pike Place will have ornament decorations, live music, card making, pictures with Santa, if it’s holiday themed fun, it’ll be at the Market. The big finale is the tree lighting ceremony from 5-6 p.m. Head here for more details about the event.

Zoolights (Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma) — If you haven’t experienced a night under the Zoolights, you are missing out. These creative light displays transform one of the area’s beloved zoos into a holiday wonderland filled with animal-themed displays. Members can buy tickets for the event at a lower price and general admission tickets can be purchased as well. Zoolights runs through Jan. 5, 2025.

WildLanterns (Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle) — In another beloved PNW winter tradition, those who visit the zoo, will be transported to a mythical forest full of dazzling displays and there will also be plenty of interactive lanterns to enjoy. It’s perfect for a date night or if you’re planning a family night out with the kids. Tickets can be purchased here. The festival runs through Jan. 19, 2025.

Winterfest (Seattle Center) — Winterfest has returned to Seattle Center and runs through the end of 2024. Those who make the trip will find a model-train village, a tradition that has been on display during the event for 40 years. Not to mention the Symetra Ice Spectacle that kicks off Winterfest, all the entertainment that will be on the Armory Stage and the Winterfest World Bazaar. Some areas are free, while other parts, such as the Seattle Christmas Market, require purchasing tickets. The larger area will be open through Dec. 31.

Seattle Christmas Market (Seattle Center) — The Seattle Christmas Market has returned and has all the Christmas atmosphere anyone could need. Vendors will gave plenty of authentic gifts, lots to eat and drink and, of course, plenty of family friendly entertainment. Throughout the holiday season, the market will have special events like a Scavenger Hunt, Christmas Karaoke nights, a lantern parade and lots more. Stay up to date and buy tickets at seattlechristmasmarket.com.

Pacific Northwest Ballet (PNB) presents George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker (Seattle Center’s McCaw Hall) — A favorite holiday tradition in the PNW, the beloved fantasy tale has returned to the stage for dozens of public performances this holiday season. Featuring Tchaikovsky’s timeless score performed by the world famous PNB Orchestra, PNB Company dancers, young stars from the PNB School and unique-to-Seattle sets, dazzles audiences every holiday season. Head here to buy tickets for upcoming performances. The show runs through Dec. 28.

Enchant Christmas (T-Mobile Park in Seattle) — In its first appearance back at the Seattle Mariners’ park since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Enchant Christmas bills itself as “home of the World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze experience.” As the company’s website explains, the adventure for those eager to get into the holiday spirit leads attendees “through 80,000 square feet of breathtaking light sculptures as you search for the missing fragments of Santa’s Magic Timepiece, the key ingredient to Santa’s magical journey around the earth visiting each and every household.” Enchant also features ice skating, nightly caroling, mainstage entertainment, food and drink, shopping and appearances by Santa and Mrs. Claus. There are theme nights as well, including ‘Paws n Claus’ on Dec. 1 and 8. Enchant runs through Dec. 29 and tickets can be purchased here.

Candy Cane Lane (Seattle’s Ravenna neighborhood) — The famous neighborhood display involves about 25 homes resides on Park Road, which is off Ravenna Boulevard around 21st Avenue NE in Seattle. In his piece about Candy Cane Lane, KIRO Newsradio’s Feliks Banel explained that visitors can drive through in their cars (But turn off your headlights, please.) or walk through on the sidewalk, or on the road during the designated walk-only/pedestrian nights. This year, there are four of those nights: Dec. 7, 10, 15 and 19. Remarkably, it’s run by volunteers and is free. But they do collect donations of food and other non-perishable items for the University Food Bank, however. The lights will be on evenings through Jan. 1, 2025.

Garden d’Lights 2024 (Bellevue Botanical Garden) — The event features over “half a million sparkling lights formed into the whimsical shapes of plants, flowers, birds, animals, and cascading waterfalls set amid the natural beauty” of the botanical garden, the website states. The site also reminds potential visitors that “the display is outdoors on a well-lit pathway and is accessible on foot only.” Head here to buy tickets. Garden d’Lights runs through Dec. 31., but is closed Christmas Day.

Kringle’s Inventionasium (LIT Immersive in Seattle’s Stadium District) — After more than a decade of delighting holiday revelers in Cleveland, this unique experience arrives in Seattle for the first time in 2024. Kids who attend can “become an honorary elf and work with (Kris) Kringle’s kooky inventing team as they prepare for the holiday season.” Kids also get to invent their own toy that get to show the big man himself. Parents with young kids may be a bit put off by the darkly designed website which highlight the characters’ brightly colored costumes. But in its FAQ section, it informs users the experience is recommended for anyone over the age of 2. For parents looking to keep their kids engaged academically this holiday season, this is also a stem.org accredited educational experience! The inventionsium is open Thursday-Sundays through Dec. 15 and then seven consecutive days from Dec. 18-24. Tickets can be procured here.

Escape Klause (LIT Immersive in Seattle’s Stadium District) — Can you crack the code to save Christmas? Escape Klause is billed as “a thrilling, grown-up scavenger hunt set in the world of an 8-bit video game.” Note that it is not an escape room. Designed for folks 21 and older, “this experience plunges visitors into the imaginative world combining nostalgia, humor and holiday spirit,” the LIT Immersive website states. The company emphasizes this experience is only for people 21 and over as it contains various swaths of adult content, “including burlesque style nudity” and “swearing video game characters.” The price of a ticket also includes alcoholic drinks and are served as part of the “narrative experience.” The experience is open Dec. 5, 6, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14 and six consecutive days from Dec. 18-23. Those who want to check out the show can buy tickets here.

Fantasy Lights (Spanaway) — Fans of light shows will want to head to Pierce County for Fantasy Lights. This is a drive-thru light show that features over 300 displays, including new ones added every year as well as animations and a personalized soundtrack that plays on their own radio station. For those who want to make the trip, it’s recommended checking out this 2.2-mile drive on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays before the final few weeks of the year to avoid the crowds. The event operates evenings through Jan. 5, 2025. Visit the Pierce County government website for tickets and details.

The county also warns those interested in heading out that the Spanaway Loop Road South is closed between 116th Street South and Garfield Street South because of the Parkland/Brookdale Interceptor Phase 4 sewer construction project. Travelers should expect increased traffic in the area, So, plan your trip accordingly. More about that project can be seen here.

Leavenworth becomes Christmastown — Located in Chelan County, the Leavenworth city website bills it as “a charming Bavarian village nestled in the picturesque Cascade Mountains.” On Thanksgiving Day, the city transforms into a Christmas lover’s delight as lights and various holiday displays can be seen around town. Live entertainment, including choirs, carolers, and bands, can be seen in the heart of downtown. Also, holiday characters make appearances, with the one and only Santa Claus as part of the mix.

Visitors can go and enjoy the lights and performances for free. But all the gift shops, restaurants and other activities will likely coax some money out of visitors’ wallets. The lights will stay on through February, but the Christmas events wrap up Dec. 24. Finally, for those people not comfortable driving into the mountains to get Leavenworth, the city’s website has suggestions for bus tours and other forms of transportation to get there.

Snowflake Lane (Bellevue) — Head over to the Eastside to “experience the wonder of falling snow, dazzling lights, festive music, toy drummers, and dancers in this complimentary nightly parade of holiday floats,” the Snowflake Lane website reads. Yup, it’s another free Christmas event Puget Sound community members can enjoy. You can just head to your favorite spot on the sidewalk between Bellevue Square and Lincoln Square from NE 4th Street to NE 8th Street every night at 7 p.m. to see the show. Take note that traffic picks up considerably for the weekend performances. The nightly parades continue through Dec. 24.

Kringle’s Filling Station (Aurora Avenue North, Seattle) — Billing itself as “part arcade, part neighborhood hangout,” Kringles in Seattle is “unlike any Christmas attraction you’ve ever seen and appears for just a short time each year to bring people closer together with each other and their community.” The price of admission includes the game garage with ski-ball, holiday karaoke and games, access to Kringle’s private office, slot car races and a cup of their famous gas pump hot cocoa. Tickets can be purchased here and it should be noted there different ticket prices depending on the day people choose to go. “We do that to accommodate the extra resources we need to make Kringle’s run smoothly,” the site says. The station will remain open through Dec. 31, but won’t be open Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Gingerbread Village (Sheraton Grand Seattle) — The Sheraton Grand Seattle’s 30th annual Gingerbread Village celebration has returned. As Breakthrough T1D, formerly the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, puts it online, the organization “invites local architecture firms to use their skills to craft elaborate gingerbread structures for this holiday tradition that’s displayed at the Sheraton.” Some structures can reach six feet! Gingerbread Village is a free event to the public seven days per week through Jan. 1, 2025. Th event may be free, but donations will be collected at the event to benefit Breakthrough T1D Pacific Northwest.

Tulalip Lights & Ice (Tulalip Resort Casino in Tulalip) — The largest holiday lights display in the state of Washington, they say, has returned and it is even bigger than it was in 2023. Over 7.8 million lights will be on display throughout Quil Ceda Village,” the website reads. It is located along Interstate 5 (I-5) and accessible at westbound exits 200 or 202. Viewing of all the lighting displays is free to the public and they will be up through Jan. 15, 2025. In addition, there is food for purchase at the venue and there’s also an ice skating rink where families can strap up their skates and enjoy. Tickets to go ice skating must be purchased online and they can be bought here.

Lakewold Gardens’ Winter Solstice Festival (Lakewood) — Every December, the Winter Solstice brings the shortest day and longest night of the year, “bringing with it the promise of increased sunlight in the days ahead,” as the Lakewold Gardens website explains. “It is a time to embrace the darkness, connect with nature and honor the changing of the seasons as a reminder that every ending is also a new beginning.” Interested parties can do so by visiting the Wagner House, which will be decorated, and take in live music, dramatic readings and enjoy warm beverages. The house will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from Dec. 13-29. More information will be available soon!

Victorian Country Christmas Festival (Washington State Fair grounds in Puyallup) — Go back in time and celebrate Christmas in the Victorian era. From Dec. 5-8, The Washington State Fair Events Center will be packed with decorations, booths from local artists and vendors, food and wine, as well as entertainment from the Holiday Jubilee Theater. Santa Claus will be there for photos with the kids and the family can take a spin on the holiday carousel as well. Visit the event website to get tickets and details.

Holiday Magic (Washington State Fair grounds in Puyallup) — What was the Washington State Fair earlier this year becomes Holiday Magic, a “holiday experience with breathtaking lights, interactive displays, festive food and drink and fun for the whole family.” Whether you want to go outside, stay inside a warm building or a bit of both, Holiday Magic provides a plethora of fun, holiday experiences, including, ice skating, visits to Gingerbread Lane both Santa’s Clubhouse and Village and other options. General admission tickets can be purchased here. The event will be open to the public from Dec. 6-8, 12-15 and 18-23.

Christmas Ship Parade of Boats (The Fremont Cut with viewing at Evanston Plaza in Seattle) — Folks who want to mix Christmas with an evening out, on Friday, Dec. 13 will want to make sure get a good spot along the Fremont Cut or check out the viewing area at the Evanston Plaza for the Holiday Boat Parade. There will be plenty of boats decked out with lights and holiday decorations. At Evanston Plaza holiday revelers can enjoy holiday music, a photo booth and warm drinks and treats. For those that have a little extra money in their pocket, get a ticket to hop aboard the Christmas Ship. For those who want their vessel to be a part of the parade, register at argosycruises.com. More details about the parade can be found there as well.

Seattle Christmas Boat Parade (Lake Union in Seattle) — Yup, there’s another parade of Christmas boats and this one takes place the same weekend as the Christmas Ship Parade of Boats. On Saturday, Dec. 14, the Seattle Christmas Boat Parade is both a holiday boating event and a toy drive fundraiser set up to support Seattle Children’s Hospital. Boaters can register to participate in the event. Those who want to donate a toy can get more information here. Folks who want to just enjoy another night of boats lit up on the lake can do that too. Here’s more information about the holiday nautical event.

Argosy Cruises Christmas Ship Festival (Around Lake Washington and the Puget Sound) — A Northwest tradition since 1949, The Spirit of Seattle, the Official Christmas Ship, is decorated with hundreds of white lights and it sails to dozens of different Puget Sound waterfront communities. Those who want to sail can buy tickets for various trips along the water and listen to choirs on board the ship perform. Also, some communities will work with Argosy to host performances that can be heard on shore. Events will be held through the Puget Sound region until the day of the grand finale, which is Dec. 23.

Wintertide Lights (Everett) –Whether it’s downtown, at the Evergreen Arboretum & Gardens or down at the waterfront, there are multiple options in the city of Everett to enjoy festive holiday light displays. The city is decked out and ready to welcome guests. The displays are expected to remain active through December.

“A Christmas Carol” (The Allen Theatre at ACT Contemporary Theatre in Seattle) — One of Seattle’s favorite holiday traditions returns in 2024. “On a snowy Christmas Eve brimming with memorable characters, ghostly apparitions, and visits to the past, present, and future, miserly Ebenezer Scrooge discovers the joy of charity and redemption,” writes the theater’s website about the timeless tale from Charles Dickens that is now in its 49th year there. Tickets can be purchased here. Performances run most days of the week, including multiple matinee performances, through Dec. 27. The theater is dark on Christmas Day, however.

Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s “Mary Poppins” (5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle) — In the musical based on the stories of P.L. Travers and the Walt Disney Film, “Mary Poppins flies across the stage with the precocious Banks children in tow,” the theater’s website states. And she does it all with a spoonful of sugar! Head here to buy tickets for an up upcoming performance. The theater warns potential visitors that children under 4, “including babes in arms,” will not be admitted. In addition, the website currently states that the best upcoming availability upcoming are shows on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday evenings.

“A Very Die Hard Christmas” (Seattle Public Theater in Seattle’s Green Lake neighborhood) — The musical parody was written by Jeff Schell and the local comedy troupe The Habit, a group that spoofs other film classics. A nod to the legendary action movie “Die Hard,” which stars Bruce Willis and Alan Rickman, and its place in Christmas movie lore, the Seattle Public Theater website calls the comedy “perfect for those who like their Christmas entertainment with lots of action, ’80s jokes, smooth soft rock jams, and snarky German terrorists.” Performances run though Dec. 22. The theater website says all of the performances are already sold out. It recommends tapping or clicking “Get Tickets” on this page to get information about how to get night-of tickets.

