A fishing vessel reportedly capsized near Juneau, Alaska while sailing in “heavy seas,” causing the U.S. Coast Guard to prompt a search.

The boat, the Wind Walker, is a 50-foot seiner fishing vessel that maintains a five-person crew. Coast Guard officials have not yet confirmed the number of people onboard the vessel when it capsized.

The Wind Walker vessel sent out a Mayday call at 12:10 a.m. When the Coast Guard tried to get into contact with the boat after the distress signal, the ship and its passengers never responded. A radio beacon alert that the Coast Guard received indicated the boat was last sailing just south of Point Couverden in the Icy Strait, southwest of Juneau.

That alert came from an emergency position indicating radio beacon (EPIRB) device, which automatically releases a radio beacon when the cabin of a boat, where the EPIRB device is located, is submerged in water.

“Sector Southeast Alaska watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and directed the launch of an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Sitka and a 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew from Coast Guard Station Juneau to search the area,” the U.S. Coast Guard stated in its address regarding its search.

Coast Guard said responders found seven cold-water immersion suits and two strobe lights afloat in the search area. When searching the area, responders faced heavy snow, winds up to 60 mph and six-foot waves. Part of the region is currently under a winter storm warning.

The Coast Guard also stated that social media posts claiming that some of the victims had been found are false, as of this reporting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

