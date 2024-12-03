Close
FOB Sushi reopens after worm controversy with TikTok food influencer

Dec 3, 2024, 7:16 AM | Updated: 7:19 am

Keith Lee sushi...

Keith Lee recording himself eating sushi on TikTok. (Screengrab courtesy of @keith_lee125 via TikTok)

(Screengrab courtesy of @keith_lee125 via TikTok)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

FOB Sushi in Bellevue and Seattle is reopening today after shuttering its doors for weeks due to a viral incident with TikTok food influencer Keith Lee.

“FOB Sushi is excited to announce the reopening of their Bellevue and Seattle locations on Tuesday, Dec. 3rd at 11 a.m.,” FOB management said in a statement obtained by KIRO 7. “After a brief, voluntary closure, we have thoroughly reviewed our restaurant’s supply chain, food suppliers, food storage and safety protocols, and confirmed that all ingredients are safe for consumption, in compliance and up to code, and we look forward to serving you delicious sushi once again.”

The popular sushi restaurant closed after Lee posted a video on TikTok reviewing the food when followers believed his food moved before he ate it, causing the audience to think a worm was in his food.

Whether a worm was in Lee’s sushi was never confirmed, but FOB Sushi decided to close both of its restaurants temporarily anyway to ensure the restaurant was clear. Lee’s video of FOB Sushi received more than 21 million views.

“Regarding the video, the movement observed in the fish may result from natural elasticity or the pressure of chopsticks when applied to its structure,” FOB Sushi said in an official statement. “We want to assure our customers that this is not indicative of worms or any health concerns.”

Lee also never confirmed or denied if there was a worm in his food, but told his followers he was fine health-wise after eating there. Lee also said he contacted the restaurant after the fact to send them his well wishes.

KIRO7 TV reports King County health inspectors visited the restaurant the day before Thanksgiving and found no code violations.

“FOB Sushi Bar remains fully cooperative with Public Health – Seattle & King County health inspectors,” FOB Sushi continued in its statement. “The decision to temporarily close was our own and not a requirement of Public Health, but we felt it necessary to evaluate and ensure there was no risk to our loyal patrons.”

Lee, a 27-year-old former MMA fighter, has become one of the biggest “food influencers” in the world, amassing more than 17 million followers across TikTok and Instagram.

According to Bon Appétit, restaurants see a significant bump in traffic, sales and overall popularity if Lee rates a restaurant favorably. If Lee’s reviews are less positive, the opposite can happen. Restaurants and industry experts are calling it the “Keith Lee Effect.”

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

