Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

El Pollo Loco breaks into the Pacific Northwest

Dec 3, 2024, 2:53 PM

El Pollo Loco restaurant. (Photo: El Pollo Loco)...

El Pollo Loco restaurant. (Photo: El Pollo Loco)

(Photo: El Pollo Loco)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

It looks like Kent is getting a new choice for chicken.

Although not yet formalized, it appears El Pollo Loco will be opening shop soon. The franchise is known for its fire-grilled chicken and announced two years ago that it would be coming to the Seattle area with four new restaurants.

Entertainment: Kendrick Lamar, SZA performing at Lumen Field as part of 2025 tour

The restaurants will be managed by Jean-Paul Pirio, who also owns JP’s Taproom and Grill in Kent, among other local businesses. Pirio and Pollo Loco have not yet responded to requests for comment.

“Restaurants are all I’ve done my whole life. My first job ever was restaurants,” said Pirio when he purchased the rights to the franchises in 2022. “When I began researching different franchise opportunities, I was looking for a unique concept with a rich tradition that had the ability to bring people together around food, family and culture. I found the perfect match with El Pollo Loco and can’t wait to introduce local customers to the brand’s signature chicken, handcrafted Mexican entrees and assortment of healthy offerings.”

The opening date for the Kent location is still uncertain. Founded in Mexico in 1975, El Pollo Loco’s menu includes chicken, burritos, tacos, tostadas, salads, and bowls. The chain currently owns 172 restaurants and 324 franchised locations across the U.S.

Food: FOB Sushi reopens after worm controversy with TikTok food influencer

The new Kent restaurant is expected to open at 10120 SE 256th St., according to King County records. The 3,000-square-foot building in Kent previously housed a Verizon store and, before that, a Schlotzsky’s restaurant.

According to its website, El Pollo Loco started in Los Angeles and have restaurants are in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

This is the first time the franchise has expanded into the Pacific Northwest.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here

MyNorthwest News

El Pollo Loco restaurant. (Photo: El Pollo Loco)...

Bill Kaczaraba

El Pollo Loco breaks into the Pacific Northwest

Although not yet formalized, it appears El Pollo Loco fire-grilled chicken will be opening shop in Kent soon.

3 hours ago

Stan Shikum watches a closed-circuit feed of a ICE Flight at Boeing Field. The feed involves a cam...

Matt Markovich

Court protects Boeing Field ICE flights; observers fear Trump administration will add more

Inside planes are individuals detained by ICE. These individuals are part of a secretive network of ICE flights known as ICE Air.

6 hours ago

Photo: Deputies investigate a Fall City mass shooting....

Frank Sumrall

No tampering from defense team found in case of Fall City mass shooting

No misconduct was committed by the defense in the case of the Fall City mass shooting earlier this year, a judge ruled.

6 hours ago

road rage shooting...

Steve Coogan

2 dead, including a 15-year-old, after multiple vehicle collisions

Two people, including a 15-year-old driver, were killed in separate vehicle collisions in Western Washington late Sunday and early Monday.

7 hours ago

Homeless man...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Thanks to inaction, this Seattle homeless man could be one of many deaths this winter

It's winter in Seattle and too many local homeless face tough odds of survival due to inaction from local Democrats.

7 hours ago

Tacoma Fire Dept. truck. (Firehouse)...

Louie Tran, KIRO 7 News

City of Tacoma considers cutting firefighting program to aid budget deficit

The City of Tacoma may cut a firefighting program to aid with its budget deficit. But the firefighters’ union is sounding the alarm about how this move could put lives in danger. “We can’t afford any other cuts. We’re at a breaking point. Take away that $4.2 million from our budget, it will have a […]

8 hours ago

El Pollo Loco breaks into the Pacific Northwest