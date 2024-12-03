It looks like Kent is getting a new choice for chicken.

Although not yet formalized, it appears El Pollo Loco will be opening shop soon. The franchise is known for its fire-grilled chicken and announced two years ago that it would be coming to the Seattle area with four new restaurants.

The restaurants will be managed by Jean-Paul Pirio, who also owns JP’s Taproom and Grill in Kent, among other local businesses. Pirio and Pollo Loco have not yet responded to requests for comment.

“Restaurants are all I’ve done my whole life. My first job ever was restaurants,” said Pirio when he purchased the rights to the franchises in 2022. “When I began researching different franchise opportunities, I was looking for a unique concept with a rich tradition that had the ability to bring people together around food, family and culture. I found the perfect match with El Pollo Loco and can’t wait to introduce local customers to the brand’s signature chicken, handcrafted Mexican entrees and assortment of healthy offerings.”

The opening date for the Kent location is still uncertain. Founded in Mexico in 1975, El Pollo Loco’s menu includes chicken, burritos, tacos, tostadas, salads, and bowls. The chain currently owns 172 restaurants and 324 franchised locations across the U.S.

The new Kent restaurant is expected to open at 10120 SE 256th St., according to King County records. The 3,000-square-foot building in Kent previously housed a Verizon store and, before that, a Schlotzsky’s restaurant.

According to its website, El Pollo Loco started in Los Angeles and have restaurants are in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

This is the first time the franchise has expanded into the Pacific Northwest.

