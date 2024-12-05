KIRO Newsradio announced that veteran Seattle journalist Charlie Harger will be the new host of Seattle’s Morning News, taking over for the legendary Dave Ross, who is retiring after a remarkable 47-year career at the station.

“Honestly, no one can fill Dave Ross’ shoes,” Harger said. “He’s a legend, and I’m just honored to be stepping into this role after him. It’s a big responsibility, and I’m excited to keep the tradition going.”

Harger, who’s been listening to KIRO since he was in kindergarten at Seattle’s Wedgwood Elementary in 1981, fulfilled a lifelong dream by joining the KIRO Newsradio team as the station’s news director in 2021. His radio journalism career began in 1996 when he was the news director for Green River College’s KGRG. After a brief stint in the tech industry, he returned to his true passion —news radio — in 2002 at KOMO Newsradio, where he worked as an editor, anchor and street reporter for 19 years.

His investigative reporting has gained international attention, exposing critical safety concerns with Boeing’s 737, 777 and 787 aircraft manufacturing. He conducted one of the only interviews ever granted by Gary Ridgway, the Green River Killer, leading to reopened investigations across the state into potential additional victims. His radio documentary on 9/11 eyewitness Tami Michaels contributed to her important testimony against attack plotters at Guantanamo Bay. He also broke the story of Seattle Mayor Ed Murray’s resignation amid serious allegations.

“Being a news director was great,” Harger said on Seattle’s Morning News during the announcement. “We have a great team here at KIRO, but this gives me the opportunity to get back out in the field. We’ll do the show, but we’ll also get in the field and talk to people who are really affected by the news.”

Harger’s work has been recognized with numerous awards, including being named Major Market “Radio Reporter of the Year” for the Western U.S. by the Associated Press Television Radio Association (APTRA) in 2015. He has received multiple APTRA and RTDNA Murrow Awards for investigative reporting, enterprise coverage and documentaries, among others, and was nominated for an Emmy.

“I’ve known Charlie for 20 years, my whole career, and he is such an inspiring storyteller and a good steward of journalism,” Colleen O’Brien, co-host of Seattle’s Morning News who’s also departing the show at the end of 2024, said. “When I heard that he was going to be taking over the show, I went, ‘OK. This show is going to be OK. Our listeners are going to be OK because you’re going to do a bang-up job, and you’re going to bring true journalism and great storytelling.”

Harger is passionate about telling the stories of people in the community — especially those whose voices often go unheard. While committed to covering important issues, he also enjoys sharing fun and memorable stories that bring a smile or a laugh. His deep sense of community and dedication to serving others is evident in his work.

Back in 2006, during a wild snowstorm that left thousands stuck on the freeway after a Seahawks-Packers Monday Night Football game, Charlie hosted an all-night radio marathon called “Driver to Driver.” For 10 hours straight, he took calls from stranded drivers, offering updates and a bit of comfort. His calm and friendly voice became a lifeline, earning him recognition all around the Puget Sound region.

Weeks later, the Hanukkah Eve windstorm hit, leaving hundreds of thousands without power for days in the cold. Charlie’s “Neighbor to Neighbor” coverage helped connect listeners with resources to keep warm. He even helped a stranded military family find a warm motel room so they didn’t have to sleep in their van and organized listeners to drop off firewood for families with wood stoves. This dedication to community service highlights Charlie’s commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of those around him.

“I want to help everyone start their day a little better informed and more connected to what’s happening around us. Whether it’s breaking news or a story that makes you smile, my goal is to make sure our listeners feel ready to take on the day,” Harger said.

Charlie, his wife and their two kids live in Auburn, where they share their home with two wiener dogs and a rambunctious Great Dane. Having lived in Western Washington for more than 45 years, Charlie is deeply connected to the community he serves.

