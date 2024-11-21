Dave Ross, Colleen O’Brien retiring after co-hosting ‘Seattle’s Morning News’ for a decade

Dave Ross, one of Seattle’s most influential and trusted broadcasters, and Colleen O’Brien, a broadcasting legend who’s hosted Seattle’s Morning News for 10 years alongside Ross, are both retiring from radio, leaving behind a legacy that has profoundly impacted the Seattle community.

Ross first joined KIRO Newsradio in 1978 as a news reporter and anchor, quickly becoming a trusted voice for listeners across the Pacific Northwest. Known for his thoughtful commentary and balanced perspective, he began hosting “The Dave Ross Show” in 1978, where his engaging storytelling and sense of humor made complex topics accessible and relatable. In 2013, Dave anchored “Seattle’s Morning News,” kicking off Seattleites’ day with news analysis that boasted both clarity and insight.

“Dave Ross is more than just a broadcaster; he’s the heart and soul of KIRO Newsradio,” Cathy Cangiano, Market Manager for Bonneville Seattle, said. “His ability to present a balanced perspective and his distinctive voice has made him an irreplaceable part of our team. Dave prefers not to make a big fuss, but we can’t let this moment pass without honoring his incredible service to our station and our community.”

His memorable news commentaries have been recognized with the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for writing five times, highlighting his outstanding storytelling and journalistic integrity.

“Here’s the story. It was 1977, and I was working in Atlanta. I had just covered Jimmy Carter becoming president,” Ross said as he announced his retirement on air. “I had done talk shows, a lot of street reporting, fires, tornadoes, the whole thing, and we were deciding to start a family. Where would we like to raise this family? Because we’re going to go someplace and stay there. Well, we had just come back from a trip to the West Coast, where we visited Vancouver and Seattle. And I said, if we ever move, Seattle’s in. I had never seen any place so beautiful.”

Dave has witnessed and narrated some of the most pivotal events in recent history. He reported from Ground Zero following the Sept. 11 attacks, covered U.S. Central Command in Qatar during the Iraq War in 2003 and broadcast from Baghdad in April 2004. His international reporting includes assignments in Jerusalem during the Intifada, the Soviet Union during its dissolution, the fall of the Berlin Wall and broadcasts from China, Hong Kong and Japan.

“Dave, what are we going to do without your voice?” O’Brien asked Ross.

“You’ll soldier on,” Ross replied. “This has been a great place to work you guys, especially with my Seattle’s Morning News family. David Burbank, formerly James Rynasiewicz who I’ve kept in touch with, Chris Sullivan, Colleen O’Brien, Andrew, Nick, actually, the various Andrews. I think almost every producer is either an Andrew or a Nick.”

Seattle’s Morning News, a staple in the Seattle radio news scene for more than a decade, will be without both of its hosts as O’Brien also announced her own retirement from the show. O’Brien joined Ross one year after “Seattle’s Morning News” officially kicked off. The University of Washington (UW) graduate worked a plethora of journalism gigs before becoming co-host of Seattle’s Morning News, including news anchor, reporter, photographer, video editor, producer and web editor.

“I’ll be leaving KIRO Newsradio too at the same time as Dave, completely separate from his retirement,” O’Brien revealed on the show. “I’ve spent years of careful consideration and self-reflection and people have asked me, ‘Oh, what are you going to do?’ I don’t have an easy, quick answer — just a deep knowing that I’m ready to see what else life has to offer. What else can I do? What am I capable of?”

Ross used this time to share a story of when he knew O’Brien was the real deal.

“The day I knew Colleen was going to work out was when there was that big Boston Marathon story, right? Because it’s one of those things where you have no script and you just have to broadcast,” Ross said. “And, at one point, I said, ‘OK, she’s new here. I’m just going to point to her, yeah?’ And you started talking and were great. And that’s the key. When somebody points at you, you got to have something to say. That’s what radio is all about.”

KIRO Newsradio will feature special on-air tributes, including appearances and messages from current and former colleagues to celebrate Ross and O’Brien’s remarkable careers. Listeners are invited to share their own memories and tributes on MyNorthwest, commemorating the moments that Dave has touched their lives.

“I think I’ve stayed longer than I really should have out of loyalty to this team and to the listeners,” O’Brien added. “They let me live out a dream, accepted me and listened every morning. It’s been a dream, but I know that I want to see what else life has to offer. I want to go get my hands dirty, do something else.”

“You will be the star in any room you enter,” Ross added.

“Seattle’s Morning News” will continue with a new host in 2025, aiming to uphold the high standards that Ross set over his 47 years and O’Brien during her decade-long tenure alongside Ross with KIRO Newsradio.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest.