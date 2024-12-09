Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

LIFESTYLE

WA native plays Marty McFly in stage version of ‘Back to the Future’

Dec 9, 2024, 5:48 AM

Image: Don Stephenson, left, plays Doc Brown, and Caden Brauch, right, plays Marty McFly in the sta...

Don Stephenson, left, plays Doc Brown, and Caden Brauch, right, plays Marty McFly in the stage version of "Back to the Future." The production is in Seattle in December. (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman via the 'Back to the Future' team)

(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman via the 'Back to the Future' team)

Heather Bosch's Profile Picture

BY HEATHER BOSCH


KIRO Newsradio Anchor

Western Washington native Caden Brauch is stepping into the role of Marty McFly, in the stage version of “Back to the Future.”

It’s based on the 1980s movie classic, where Marty travels back in time from 1985 to 1955 in a DeLorean ‘modified’ by his buddy Doc Brown. Once there, he must make sure his parents meet and fall in love, or McFly will cease to exist.

“Whoa, this is heavy,” Brauch — as McFly — says on stage.

It’s a stage he is excited to stand on.

“You know, I grew up going to the touring productions at the Paramount, so to come back and think about my face (up) on that marquis is incredible.”

It’s also no small task to retell a story that’s well known to generations of the movie’s fans.

Brauch says that at times he does tap into his inner Michael J. Fox, who starred in the film.

“Are you telling me you built a time machine out of a Delorean?” Brauch asks with the pitch of his voice rising and quivering, just a little, with disbelief.

But he and others in the cast are also bringing their own flavor to their roles.

“There’s a lot of new moments throughout that we’ve gotten to kind of make our own which I think also gives the audience something new to look forward to which is also exciting,” Brauch said.

Seattle holiday season events: Where to go to get into the spirit

He said he’s particularly fond of the rock n’ roll ending to the show.

“Once I get up there on the stage in the dance (scene), that’s really when I feel like, alright, we’re home free all I get to do is rock out now,” Brauch explained.

Brauch’s Seattle homecoming comes after a few months of performing the musical for audiences across the country.

“I really feel like the audience has come along with us on this journey and they get to celebrate just like we do,” the actor said.

It’s a journey back to the future with an artist who clearly has a bright one ahead.

Heather Bosch

is an award-winning anchor and reporter on KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of her stories here. Follow Heather on X, or email her here.

Lifestyle

Image: Don Stephenson, left, plays Doc Brown, and Caden Brauch, right, plays Marty McFly in the sta...

Heather Bosch

WA native plays Marty McFly in stage version of ‘Back to the Future’

Western Washington native Caden Brauch is stepping into the role of Marty McFly, in the stage version of "Back to the Future."

6 hours ago

FILE - From left, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala H...

Associated Press

‘Polarization’ is Merriam-Webster’s 2024 word of the year

EMBARGOED UNTIL 12/9 at 12:01 a.m. ET. Photos prelinked XKS301-308 and video TK. The results of the 2024 U.S. presidential election rattled the country and sent shockwaves across the world — or were cause for celebration, depending on who you ask. Is it any surprise then that the Merriam-Webster word of the year is “polarization”? […]

15 hours ago

FILE - The "House on Fire" ruins in Mule Canyon, which is part of Bears Ears National Monument, nea...

Associated Press

Biden adds to the nation’s list of national monuments during his term. There’s an appetite for more

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt did in 1906 what Congress was unwilling to do through legislation: He used his new authority under the Antiquities Act to designate Devils Tower in Wyoming as the first national monument. Then came Antiquities Act protections for the Petrified Forest in Arizona, Chaco Canyon and the Gila […]

1 day ago

Image: A large Christmas tree is displayed in the lobby of the Fairmont Olympic Hotel in Seattle du...

Paul Holden and Steve Coogan

Seattle holiday season events: Where to go to get into the spirit

The holiday season is here and there are plenty of places to go and experiences to enjoy, both in Seattle and across the Puget Sound region.

2 days ago

High school students sing while standing in a 67-foot-tall structure as part of the annual Mona Sho...

Associated Press

Michigan high school choir belts out holiday tunes from a towering Christmas tree

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan community is celebrating the 40th anniversary of its beloved singing Christmas tree. The Mona Shores Singing Christmas Tree, which features a 180-student high school choir and stands 15 rows tall, belted out 19 holiday tunes at a Muskegon theater this week and was set to perform two more […]

3 days ago

Tulalip Christmas Lights 5...

Bill Kaczaraba

Marysville’s Tulalip Christmas lights dazzle with 7.8 million bulbs

The new and improved Tulalip Christmas lights display is truly one of the Pacific Northwest's traditions and it is free.

3 days ago

WA native plays Marty McFly in stage version of ‘Back to the Future’