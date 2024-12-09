WA native plays Marty McFly in stage version of ‘Back to the Future’

(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman via the 'Back to the Future' team)

Western Washington native Caden Brauch is stepping into the role of Marty McFly, in the stage version of “Back to the Future.”

It’s based on the 1980s movie classic, where Marty travels back in time from 1985 to 1955 in a DeLorean ‘modified’ by his buddy Doc Brown. Once there, he must make sure his parents meet and fall in love, or McFly will cease to exist.

“Whoa, this is heavy,” Brauch — as McFly — says on stage.

It’s a stage he is excited to stand on.

“You know, I grew up going to the touring productions at the Paramount, so to come back and think about my face (up) on that marquis is incredible.”

It’s also no small task to retell a story that’s well known to generations of the movie’s fans.

Brauch says that at times he does tap into his inner Michael J. Fox, who starred in the film.

“Are you telling me you built a time machine out of a Delorean?” Brauch asks with the pitch of his voice rising and quivering, just a little, with disbelief.

But he and others in the cast are also bringing their own flavor to their roles.

“There’s a lot of new moments throughout that we’ve gotten to kind of make our own which I think also gives the audience something new to look forward to which is also exciting,” Brauch said.

He said he’s particularly fond of the rock n’ roll ending to the show.

“Once I get up there on the stage in the dance (scene), that’s really when I feel like, alright, we’re home free all I get to do is rock out now,” Brauch explained.

Brauch’s Seattle homecoming comes after a few months of performing the musical for audiences across the country.

“I really feel like the audience has come along with us on this journey and they get to celebrate just like we do,” the actor said.

It’s a journey back to the future with an artist who clearly has a bright one ahead.

