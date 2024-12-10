Alaska Airlines will soon leverage its merger with Hawaiian Airlines by establishing nonstop flights from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to Tokyo (Narita) and Seoul (Incheon).

“We believe our guests will be as excited as we are about these new nonstop flights to Tokyo and Seoul – two of the world’s most dynamic cities,” Ben Minicucci, Chief Executive Officer at Alaska Air Group, said on the company’s website. “From our global gateway in Seattle, we can conveniently connect travelers from across our network as they head to Asia and beyond. Hawaiian’s spacious widebody aircraft, along with its excellent onboard service and amenities, will make for a terrific trip from one side of the Pacific Rim to the other.”

Alaska Airlines joins Delta Air Lines, Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways in nonstops to Tokyo and Delta, Korean Air and Asiana Airlines in nonstops to Seoul.

Alaska will start its nonstop service to Tokyo and Seoul in 2025. It will use Hawaiian Airlines’ widebody aircraft. Enhanced domestic networks for both airlines will also be introduced this spring.

It takes a little over 10 hours to get to Tokyo on a nonstop and 12 hours from Seattle to Seoul.

Alaska’s Seattle hub, the largest on the West Coast, serves 104 nonstop destinations across North America. By 2030, the company plans to offer at least 12 nonstop global destinations from Seattle with long-haul widebody aircraft, with further details to be announced.

Daily nonstop flights between Seattle and Tokyo will begin on May 12, utilizing Hawaiian’s Airbus A330-200 aircraft. These flights, along with connections to other Asian destinations are through partner Japan Airlines.

The Transportation Department approved Alaska’s acquisition of Hawaiian in September. The airlines operate as a single carrier but maintain separate brands.

