Machete-wielding suspect arrested after stealing car near the border

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a man who carjacked a driver using a machete at the U.S. border crossing in Blaine.

WSP told KIRO 7 that an officer with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) was almost hit by the stolen pickup at the crossing. CBP then chased the man southbound on Interstate 5 (I-5) toward Bellingham, with WSP also in pursuit. CBP used a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver to eventually stop the suspect after the man avoided stop sticks laid out by WSP.

The chase ended near Bellingham. Nobody was injured in the altercation and chase. Additionally, CBP was monitoring the suspect via air support.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office assisted CBP officers in the arrest of the suspect. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of felony eluding.

WSP troopers found a machete in the pickup that was stolen from British Columbia.

Contributing: KIRO 7

