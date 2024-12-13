Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Machete-wielding suspect arrested after stealing car near the border

Dec 13, 2024, 7:05 AM

machete border...

Vehicles from multiple law enforcement agencies arrive at the scene of the police pursuit of a stolen pickup truck near the border. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a man who carjacked a driver using a machete at the U.S. border crossing in Blaine.

WSP told KIRO 7 that an officer with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) was almost hit by the stolen pickup at the crossing. CBP then chased the man southbound on Interstate 5 (I-5) toward Bellingham, with WSP also in pursuit. CBP used a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver to eventually stop the suspect after the man avoided stop sticks laid out by WSP.

More WA crime: Woman sexually assaulted at Point Defiance Park in Tacoma, no arrests so far

The chase ended near Bellingham. Nobody was injured in the altercation and chase. Additionally, CBP was monitoring the suspect via air support.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office assisted CBP officers in the arrest of the suspect. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of felony eluding.

WSP troopers found a machete in the pickup that was stolen from British Columbia.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Crime Blotter

Example of one of the scam letters being sent to WA small businesses, (Photo: WA Attorney General)...

Bill Kaczaraba

Scammers continue to target small Washington businesses

The Washington Attorney General's office continues to warn small businesses of scam letters demanding payment.

3 hours ago

A car crashed into a building after attempting to turn east onto Center Street from North Tower in ...

Frank Sumrall

Man escapes police after crashing car into building in Centralia

Centralia Police is actively searching for a suspect who crashed into a building in Centralia after a high-speed pursuit Thursday morning.

4 hours ago

machete border...

Frank Sumrall

Machete-wielding suspect arrested after stealing car near the border

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) arrested a man who carjacked a driver using a machete at the U.S. border crossing in Blaine.

5 hours ago

Photo: Seattle Laestadian Lutheran Church in Snohomish County was destroyed by fire in August 2023....

Julia Dallas

Texas woman accused of setting fire that destroyed Snohomish County church indicted

Natasha Marie Odell, 38, garnered three felonies related to arson at Seattle Laestadian Lutheran Church in Snohomish County last year

21 hours ago

Photo: Shoreline Police Department used drones to help capture a suspect....

Julia Dallas

Shoreline police release video game-esque drone footage of suspect’s capture

The Shoreline Police Department and King County Sheriff's Department had help from a special tool last month.

23 hours ago

fall city gun shop...

Frank Sumrall

Fall City gun shop burglary foiled, suspects aged 13-21 caught after high-speed chase

An attempted burglary at a Fall City gun shop led to a high-speed chase on Dec. 6, ultimately ending in a crash.

1 day ago

Machete-wielding suspect arrested after stealing car near the border