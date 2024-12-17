Adrian Diaz, the former Seattle police chief, has been fired from the department, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s office confirmed to KIRO Newsradio Tuesday morning.

Harrell told the Seattle City Council he fired Diaz after seeing the results of an investigation into the former police chief’s behavior.

That investigation claims Diaz had “an intimate or romantic relationship” with a former police department employee — one he allegedly hired and supervised for a position he created.

Jamie Tompkins, a former television anchor, resigned from per position as SPD’s director of communications last month. In a statement to “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH, she denied that she was in a “romantic or sexual relationship with Diaz.

“I support Chief Diaz and his family,” Tompkins said. “The city has lost a fine public servant and a dedicated officer. The allegation that Chief Diaz and I were in a romantic or sexual relationship is completely false and highly damaging to both his and my professional reputations.”

Adrian Diaz removed as SPD chief in May

Harrell announced May 29 that Diaz would be removed as the chief of the department, amid lawsuits claiming discrimination and harassment. That’s when Rahr, the former King County sheriff, was going to come out of retirement to become interim chief for the foreseeable future.

Since then, Diaz had been reassigned to work on what was referred to as “special assignments.”

At that time, Harrell said Rahr had no plans to become the permanent chief and will assist Harrell and former police Chief Kathleen O’Toole in a national search for Diaz’s replacement.

A claim of dishonesty to investigators and a potential violation of department policy led Rahr to place Diaz on administrative leave from his position working on “special assignments” in October.

That information came in a letter sent by Seattle Inspector General Lisa Judge to Mayor Bruce Harrell, City Council President Sara Nelson, City Attorney Ann Davison and the Public Safety Committee chair.

Contributing: Sam Campbell and Matt Markovich, KIRO Newsradio; Steve Coogan, MyNorthwest