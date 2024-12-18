Detectives with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) are investigating the killing of a King County Metro bus driver in the University District neighborhood Wednesday morning.

According to a post from department’s SPD Blotter, just before 3 a.m., SPD officers responded to reports of a stabbing near the 4100 block of University Way Northeast.

When the patrol officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed in the chest. Members of the SPD provided medical aid until the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) arrived. The victim died at the scene.

Officers determined a passenger got into “a physical altercation” with the driver, 59, at the intersection of 15th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 41st Street, the SPD Blotter item states.

From there, the driver walked away from the bus and collapsed from his injuries. The suspect, identified as a man, fled the area.

The SPD and King County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a K9 search for the suspect, but they were not able to locate that suspect, the SPD stated in its post.

If any area residents have any information about this incident, they are encouraged to call 911 or the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000. Any and all callers are allowed to remain anonymous.

