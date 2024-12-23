A disruptive passenger on Alaska Airlines Flight 323, arriving from Milwaukee to Seattle, prompted a significant response from the Port of Seattle’s fire and crisis intervention team on Sunday evening. The incident, which happened when the flight arrived at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Sea-Tac), has raised concerns about potential violations of Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations.

“A passenger, upon arrival at a gate from an inbound Milwaukee flight, opened an emergency exit row door and walked out on the wing,” one witness told KIRO 7.

According to a spokesperson for Sea-Tac, the Port of Seattle is not seeking charges against the passenger at this time. However, the spokesperson told KIRO 7, “She may have broken FAA rules. So they and the FAA and FBI have been alerted.” This statement underscores the seriousness with which the authorities are treating the incident, given the potential implications for aviation safety and security.

Alaska Airlines quickly addressed the situation, releasing a statement.

This evening, upon arrival from Milwaukee in Seattle, there was an incident on Alaska Airlines Flight 323 involving a disruptive guest. The matter was safely resolved. We are working with our crew and airport officials to gather more details about what may have transpired. We thank our employees for their swift response and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our guests.”

The airline’s response highlights the importance of swift action in managing in-flight disruptions, which can pose significant challenges to crew and passengers. The involvement of the Port of Seattle’s fire and crisis intervention team further emphasizes the need for coordinated efforts in handling such incidents.

As the investigation continues, authorities are focused on determining whether any FAA regulations were indeed violated. The FAA and FBI have been notified, and their involvement will be crucial in assessing the full scope of the incident and any potential legal ramifications.

This incident serves as a reminder of the critical role that airline staff and emergency responders play in ensuring the safety and security of air travel.

According to Aviationa2z, there were two recent incidents similar to the one on Flight 323. On December 11, 2024, a JetBlue flight from New York to Santo Domingo diverted to Raleigh-Durham International Airport due to an unruly passenger. The flight crew reported the disturbance, and the passenger was removed from the flight upon landing. On December 12, 2024, a Spirit Airlines flight from Pittsburgh to Tampa was delayed for over 10 hours after an unruly passenger caused a disturbance while the plane was taxiing for departure. The passenger was removed from the aircraft, and the FAA is investigating the incident.

Contributing: KIRO 7

