CRIME BLOTTER

Man found dead after alleged ‘violent mental health breakdown,’ husband arrested

Dec 30, 2024, 8:05 AM

Police lights...

Police lights. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

BY FRANK SUMRALL


A 47-year-old man was arrested for manslaughter after a domestic violence call was made in Edmonds early Sunday morning, according to the Edmonds Police Department (EPD).

When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man dead on the floor.

The 47-year-old suspect was the one who called 911, claiming his husband, 34, was having a violent mental health breakdown at approximately 2:50 a.m., breaking property in the process. According to EPD, the suspect used a neck restraint to initially calm him down during an earlier breakdown that occurred a few hours before that night.

The husband was arrested and is currently facing first-degree manslaughter charges after officers interviewed the suspect and evaluated the scene. The suspect was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Man found dead after alleged ‘violent mental health breakdown,’ husband arrested