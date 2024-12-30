Man found dead after alleged ‘violent mental health breakdown,’ husband arrested

A 47-year-old man was arrested for manslaughter after a domestic violence call was made in Edmonds early Sunday morning, according to the Edmonds Police Department (EPD).

When officers arrived, they found a 34-year-old man dead on the floor.

Overnight Homicide Investigation. Happened at 0250 hours. 8800 block 238th St SW. Suspect in custody. No threat to the community. See below for further details/media release. pic.twitter.com/hDF8O7zpP9 — Edmonds Police Department (@EdmondsPolice) December 29, 2024

The 47-year-old suspect was the one who called 911, claiming his husband, 34, was having a violent mental health breakdown at approximately 2:50 a.m., breaking property in the process. According to EPD, the suspect used a neck restraint to initially calm him down during an earlier breakdown that occurred a few hours before that night.

The husband was arrested and is currently facing first-degree manslaughter charges after officers interviewed the suspect and evaluated the scene. The suspect was booked into the Snohomish County Jail.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

