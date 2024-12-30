A 22-year-old man was stabbed in an attack Sunday evening in downtown Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD) Blotter.

SPD Detective Brian Pritchard reports the crime appears to be unprovoked. The suspect remains on the loose.

The stabbing happened at approximately 6:39 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Jackson Street.

The victim was stabbed in his lower back, police reported. First aid was provided at the scene. The man was then transported to Harborview Medical Center, where he is in serious but stable condition.

Witnesses reported a female suspect approached the victim, punched him, and then, without warning, stabbed him. The suspect ran away.

She is described as a Hispanic woman wearing a black shirt and carrying a brown bag. Despite immediately searching the area, officers could not locate the suspect.

Officers recovered the knife at the scene, which will be processed as evidence. The Seattle Police Department’s Homicide/Assault Unit is handling the investigation and working to determine the motive behind the attack.

Pritchard emphasized the importance of community assistance in solving the case.

“We urge anyone with information about this incident to come forward and contact the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000,” he said on the blotter.

The investigation is ongoing and police are reviewing surveillance footage from nearby businesses and interviewing additional witnesses to gather more details about the suspect and the events leading up to the attack.

