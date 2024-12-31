Close
Highway 2 reopened after multi-fatal car crash blocked both directions

Dec 31, 2024, 8:00 AM | Updated: 3:49 pm

Two drivers died in a head-on crash Tuesday. (Photo courtesy of Snohomish County Fire District #4)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Highway 2 has now reopened in both directions just east of State Route 9 (SR 9) in Snohomish after a fatal car crash occurred Tuesday morning, causing an hours-long shutdown of the highway. The closure was near milepost 6 on Highway 2.

Two drivers died in the head-on crash Tuesday, reported Snohomish County Fire District #4 via Facebook.

Wreckage of a crash on State Route 2 at milepost 6. (Photo courtesy of Snohomish County Fire District #4)

“Troopers are on scene of a two-car multi-fatality collision which included the drivers of both vehicles,” Washington State Patrol (WSP) Tropper Kelsey Harding stated on social media. “No other occupants to report at this time.”

More on WA roads: With a new year comes new, increased parking fines in Seattle

“We have a multi-fatal crash investigation underway near Machias Road,” KIRO Newsradio traffic reporter Chris Sullivan said. “If you’re stuck around that, what they’re going to try to do is turn people around back to SR 9, or back down to 88th Street right now. If you’re coming out of Monroe, you cannot get west of 88th Street up to the scene of that crash, and those of you trying to get to Monroe can’t get east of SR 9.”

More from Chris Sullivan: Sully’s 2025 wish list for all WA drivers

Wreckage of a deadly crash on State Route 2 at milepost 6. (Photo courtesy of Snohomish County Fire District #4)

Both WSP and the Incident Response Team (IRT) were at the scene of the crash.

“Our thoughts are with the families of those involved and the first responders who responded to the scene,” Snohomish County Fire District #4 stated. “On this New Year’s Eve, we ask that everyone do their part and drive safely. Remember, your actions affect far more people than just you.”

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

