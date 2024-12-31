Close
LIFESTYLE

Sticker shock on the slopes: How smaller ski resorts offer some of the best deals

Dec 31, 2024, 9:56 AM | Updated: 9:57 am

Crystal Mountain is a top ski and snowboard location in the Northwest, (AP)

Matt Markovich's Profile Picture

BY MATT MARKOVICH


KIRO Newsradio Analyst

The 2024–2025 ski season has ushered in unprecedented lift ticket prices across major U.S. resorts, with some daily rates surpassing $300. This surge has left many skiers reeling from sticker shock.

At premier destinations like Vail in Colorado and Park City in Utah, walk-up single-day lift tickets have reached $329 and $328, respectively. Other notable resorts, including Palisades Tahoe in California and Aspen Snowmass in Colorado, are charging $289 and $264 for a day’s access.

In the Pacific Northwest, prices, though slightly lower, have also climbed. Mount Bachelor in Oregon leads the region with daily rates up to $199. Washington’s Crystal Mountain offers single-day lift tickets ranging from $62 to $199, depending on the date and demand. Stevens Pass’s daily rates vary between $120 and $159, while The Summit at Snoqualmie offers prices between $83 and $119.

These escalating costs are largely attributed to dynamic pricing models, which adjust rates based on demand, booking timing, and peak periods. The holiday season, characterized by high demand, sees the steepest prices. Additionally, increased operational expenses, including energy, staffing, and maintenance, increase ticket prices.

To mitigate costs, many resorts are promoting season passes and multi-resort passes. For instance, Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort in Washington offers a range of season passes. It is part of the Indy Pass and Powder Alliance, providing skiers with access to multiple destinations. Such passes can offer significant savings for frequent skiers, effectively paying for themselves after several uses.

Variable pricing strategies are also employed to enhance accessibility. Mission Ridge’s marketing manager, Tony Hickok, notes that their lift ticket prices range from $69 to $139, depending on the day and time of the season. The resort also offers night skiing options starting at $29, aiming to provide affordable alternatives for guests.

One reason why tickets are so high is that operational costs have also risen dramatically. Resorts face increased expenses for energy to power lifts and snow-making machines, higher wages to attract and retain staff, and costly maintenance of aging infrastructure. Many are investing in advanced snow-making systems and upgraded facilities to combat climate change and improve the skier experience, further driving up prices.

Corporate ownership of prominent resorts, like those run by Vail Resorts and Alterra Mountain Company, has also played a role. These companies often prioritize profits, translating to steeper costs, particularly at their flagship properties.

The limited number of resorts compared to demand, especially in regions like the Pacific Northwest, has further strained the system, driving up prices during peak times. Additionally, the ski industry is still recovering from pandemic-related financial losses and navigating broader inflationary pressures that affect all aspects of operation.

As the season progresses, skiers are advised to plan ahead, explore pass options, and consider off-peak times to maximize value. While the allure of fresh powder remains strong, navigating the financial aspects of skiing has become an integral part of the modern mountain experience.

Matt Markovich often covers the state legislature and public policy for KIRO Newsradio. You can read more of Matt’s stories here. Follow him on X, or email him here.

 

