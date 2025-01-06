The Attorney General (AG) is suing Bellevue-based T-Mobile for “failing to adequately secure sensitive personal information of more than 2 million Washingtonians,” according to a news release.

Washington AG Bob Ferguson said the failure led to a “massive data breach” that exposed the personal information of the affected consumers, making them vulnerable to fraud and identity theft.

The lawsuit, filed in King County Superior Court, claimed T-Mobile knew about the security issues for years, but didn’t do enough to fix them. The AG’s Office also claimed the company was not correct in saying it prioritizes protecting its customers’ data. It also alleged T-Mobile failed to properly notify the impacted Washingtonians of the data breach, downplayed its severity and did not disclose all the information that was compromised.

The AG’s Office believes the massive data breach was the company’s fault.

“This significant data breach was entirely avoidable,” Ferguson said in the release. “T-Mobile had years to fix key vulnerabilities in its cybersecurity systems and it failed.”

The data breach started in March 2021 and was not discovered until August 12, 2021, the AG’s Office explained. The company found out a hacker gained access to the company’s internal network when an anonymous source notified the company that its customers’ data was posted for sale on the dark web.

The breach exposed the personal information of more than 79 million customers across the country, with 2,025,634 of those in Washington. Of those, 183,406 Washingtonians had their Social Security numbers compromised, the release stated.

The company sent out a text that said in part, “T-Mobile has determined that unauthorized access to some of your personal data has occurred. We have no evidence that your debit/credit card information was compromised.” The text left out any information about social security numbers being compromised.

“Because T-Mobile’s breach notifications omitted critical information and downplayed the severity, it affected consumers’ ability to adequately assess their risk of identity theft or fraud,” the news release stated.

According to The Associated Press, In July 2022, T-Mobile agreed to pay $350 million to customers affected by a class-action lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission after the company disclosed personal data was stolen. However, the company said the settlement contained no admission of liability, wrongdoing or responsibility by any of the defendants.

Ferguson’s lawsuit, according to the AG’s Office, seeks civil penalties and institutions for those in Washington who were harmed by the data breach.

Contributing: Anne D’Innocenzio, The Associated Press

