NE 145th Street in Shoreline reopens with limited access for drivers

Contractors with the city of Shoreline are building a massive new roundabout at the Interstate 5 (I-5) and NE 145th Street/State Route 523 (SR 523) interchange on the west side of the freeway. Access to drivers was closed when work began in April 2024, cutting off a major connecting west-east route between Seattle’s Lake City and Bitter Lake neighborhoods.

The contractors working in the area reopened a single lane in each direction between Corliss Ave and I-5 through the active work zone Tuesday morning. Though this allows traffic to once again flow west of I-5, drivers will see reduced speeds and can expect big backups during peak hours. The project isn’t expected to wrap up until September.

The city of Shoreline said in on its website and in a post on Facebook Monday “temporary signals will control traffic at the overpass until crews have constructed the permanent roundabouts later this year.” In its online post, the city reminded users and travelers to reduce their driving speed through the area and asked them to pay attention to the construction barrels and signs “as the configuration of the road will change over the next year.”

Noting that it may take longer to drive through the area, the city suggested that “drivers should give themselves plenty of time to travel and consider using alternate routes.”

More on the Shoreline project and what has been done

Since the construction project began last April, the west side of I-5 has been completely reconfigured. Trees have been cleared to make room for the new roundabout and Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) installed a 24-inch water main which will service new and old residences and businesses in the area. Seattle City Light and Lumen contractors installed electrical vaults and duct banks, which help protect wires and cables.

A new retaining wall has been constructed on the south side of Northeast 145th Street along with new sidewalks, curbs, and gutter systems.

This is Shoreline’s 145th Street Corridor and 145th Street/I-5 Interchange projects and can be followed on the City of Shoreline’s website.

