Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

KTTH OPINION

Rantz: Democrats’ law prohibits child care employers from reporting illegal immigrants to feds

Jan 8, 2025, 5:55 PM

Photo: A new Democrat-backed law says child care workers can't report illegal immigrants to the fed...

A new Democrat-backed law says child care workers can't report illegal immigrants to the federal government. (Photo: Matt Roth for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

(Photo: Matt Roth for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Jason Rantz's Profile Picture

BY JASON RANTZ


AM 770 KTTH host

Washington Democrats have introduced a bill that would prohibit child care employers, including families, from reporting criminal illegal immigrants to federal authorities—even if they are suspected of committing a crime involving a child in their care.

House Bill 1128 establishes the Washington State Child Care Workforce Standards Board. It’s a roundabout way for Democrats to take control over the child care industry. It would regulate new minimum wages, benefits, and working conditions for child care workers, while establishing new “rights” afforded to child care workers.

But the bill also introduces a likely unconstitutional provision, making it “unlawful for an employer to… report or threaten to report the actual or suspected citizenship or immigration status of a child care worker, former child care worker, or family member of a child care worker to a federal, state, or local agency for exercising or attempting to exercise any right protected under this act.”

A family that privately hires a child care worker falls under the bill’s definition of a child care employer, which is merely “any employer of child care workers.”

More from Jason Rantz: WA Courts department mandates staff watch radical white supremacy documentary bashing the US

Democrats protecting illegal immigrants while taking over entire industry

Democrats say they’re pushing this bill to address longstanding issues like low pay and high turnover in the child care industry, which they believe directly impacts the quality and accessibility of child care. By prioritizing worker protections and stability, Democrats argue that the bill will ensure a more sustainable child care workforce, benefiting families and children alike.

The reality, however, is this bill allows Democrats and their interests to take over an entire industry and govern it through a partisan lens. In the process, they would protect illegal immigrants, including ones who are dangerous.

Under this bill, if an employer discovers their employee is a criminal illegal immigrant while that employee happens to be exercising a contrived and nebulous right created by the legislation, they’d be barred from reporting it to the federal government. Because it is so sloppily written, if a child care worker exercises some right protected under the bill, and it got contentious, it could be deemed retaliation months or even years later if the employer discovers and reports the employee for being in this country illegally.

More from Jason Rantz: Candidate vows to stop Public Health from passing out fentanyl pipes, free basing kits

The bill has a giant loophole that puts kids at risks

There’s also a glaring problem should the employer suspect a child care provider mistreated a child or was neglectful in some way. It’s easy to see how the scenario can play out.

Let’s say an employee is suspected of neglecting a child in his or her care. The employer starts to investigate, but as a way to stymie the investigation, the child care worker files a complaint with the new industry board created by the legislation. They allege a violation of one of the new workplace conditions rule as a means to justify the neglect. As a result, if at any point the employer discovers the employee is an illegal immigrant, they would not be able to report that person to the federal government for violating our immigration laws. That employee could quit and get a job elsewhere where they’re equally neglectful of children, which could have been avoided if they were prioritized for deportation by the federal government.

If this seems far fetched, bear in mind Washington state has seen teachers stay in positions even when their districts knew they abused kids. Unions protect teachers who shouldn’t be in the classroom and bad teachers are hired because of inadequate reference checks. If that’s happening with teachers, why would the same issues not come up with child care workers, particularly since the Board created by this legislation essentially acts as union representation?

This bill undermines federal law and creates potential risks in child care settings. Parents deserve to know their children are cared for by vetted, lawful workers,” State Rep. Travis Couture (R-Allyn) explained to “The Jason Rantz Show” on KTTH.

More from Jason RantzSeattle’s most dangerous judge released teen suspect, who then allegedly disemboweled victim

Also… this can’t be legal

Under what authority could a state determine that an employer cannot report a crime to a federal law enforcement agency? The bill’s sponsor, State Rep. Mary Fosse (D-Everett), would not explain. But it’s almost certainly unconstitutional.

Federal law, particularly the Immigration Reform and Control Act, requires employers to verify the work authorization of employees and prohibits the hiring of individuals without proper authorization. But sometimes, due to fraud or human error, illegal immigrants are hired. This is especially the case when a family makes the hiring. A state law preventing employers from acting on their federal obligations—such as reporting unauthorized workers—would interfere with these duties.

The Supremacy Clause establishes that federal law takes precedence over state laws. Immigration is a domain explicitly regulated by federal law, and states cannot interfere with or obstruct federal immigration enforcement, which would include an employer reporting someone in this country illegally. Federal immigration law also supersedes state laws that conflict directly with federal law by making compliance impossible, or standing as an obstacle to federal objectives.

There is some irony with an unconstitutional bill that protects people in this country illegally. But Democrats have made it a point to keep borders porous and welcome into this country unvetted migrants, while interfering with federal immigration enforcement, so we can’t be surprised.

Listen to The Jason Rantz Show on weekday afternoons from 3-7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here. Follow Jason Rantz on XInstagramYouTube and Facebook.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-7pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH Opinion

Photo: A new Democrat-backed law says child care workers can't report illegal immigrants to the fed...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Democrats’ law prohibits child care employers from reporting illegal immigrants to feds

A new Democrat-backed law says child care workers can't report illegal immigrants to the federal government.

7 seconds ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Why are Seattle residents FURIOUS about dogs in parks?

There has been a surge in complaints about dogs being off-leash in public parks. The pet owners are wondering, where do they take them then? Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on AM 770 KTTH or on-demand wherever you listen to podcast

1 hour ago

Trump lawfare...

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Justice Department engages in more lawfare, smears by releasing special counsel’s Trump report

In the latest bit of lawfare, the Justice Department will needlessly release one part of the special counsel’s Donald Trump report.

8 hours ago

Photos: Rep. Dean Phillips (R) and Elon Musk (Left) disagree on voter ID laws....

Jason Rantz

Rantz: Democrat opposes voter ID laws with ridiculous claim about the elderly and disabled

After Elon Musk called out Democrat opposition to voter ID laws, one lawmaker with the most ridiculous justification imaginable.

13 hours ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: Stop giving “experiences” as gifts!

The kids these days don’t want gifts… they want “experiences.” Or do they? Is it better to receive a gift you will only use every once in a while or a “bad” experience you never even asked for? Let us know what you think… and don’t you dare say gift cards 😆 Here’s a Double […]

1 day ago

...

MyNorthwest Video

Video: 2 Low shoots himself during an interview

The rapper 2 Low accidentally shot himself. During the interview, he reached into his pocket and accidentally pulled the trigger. Jason Rantz shares his thoughts on the matter. Listen to The Jason Rantz Show weekdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. on AM 770 KTTH or on-demand wherever you listen to podcast

1 day ago

Rantz: Democrats’ law prohibits child care employers from reporting illegal immigrants to feds