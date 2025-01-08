SPD saves two kidnapped girls after they left 911 call pretending to order pizza

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) revealed a phone call from two kidnapped teenage girls pretending to order pizza aided SPD’s search for them, eventually finding them unharmed.

A 14-year-old girl went with her 17-year-old cousin to get some marijuana from an acquaintance of the cousin. The acquaintance, who goes by Tony according to the police report obtained by KIRO 7, smoked marijuana with them, but the two teenage girls felt strange afterward, believing it contained or was laced with something else.

More local crime: Officer-involved shooting at Marysville Costco ends with car fire, one officer injured

While driving in Tony’s car, he and another individual Tony was with asked for both of the girls’ phones. According to the police report, the reason was to play music, but the girls immediately became suspicious because that required just one phone.

One girl attempted to have them stop the car, pretending she needed to vomit, but they responded by showing them they were armed with guns.

“You see this? You want to get popped?” one of the men in the car told her after flashing a gun, according to the police report.

Before arriving at their destination, an apartment complex in Belltown where one of the men in the car lived, the 14-year-old girl persuaded them to use her phone to order food. She called 911 at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday, pretending to order pizza. She told dispatch she couldn’t speak freely and hung up shortly after.

More on SPD: Seattle Police Department receives highest number of applications in 10 years

Once they arrived, she pretended her dad was calling and fled when they weren’t paying attention. She called 911 and gave responding officers details about where they were, who took them and what car they drove. Officers quickly arrived at the scene and found one of the men with the 17-year-old. He was arrested for possessing a firearm.

The second man was later arrested and the two suspects were booked into King County jail.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.