MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Bus cancellations expected as King County Metro honors driver who was murdered

Jan 9, 2025, 4:07 PM

A memorial is being held for Shawn Yim who was murdered while working for King County Metro. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest Content Editor

King County Metro has said to expect bus cancellations on Friday, January 10, as the community gathers to honor driver Shawn Yim who was murdered last month.

Metro Transit said there will be a bus and transit vehicle procession through downtown Seattle, which starts in SODO at 10 a.m. It will head north to the Seattle Center along 4th Avenue and back down to Lumen Field through the downtown tunnel.

The procession will be followed by a memorial event hosted by the Amalgamated Transit Union 587 at Lumen Field Event Center (also called the WAMU Theater), according to a news release from King County Metro. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and the event will go from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

As hundreds of employees are expected to leave work to attend Yim’s memorial, Hawks suggests checking King County’s website for updated transit times.

“It’s not just implications for traffic downtown — the number of operators and other metro employees who are participating means we’re going to have some very, very high service cancellations on Friday morning,” Director of Communications and Marketing at King County Metro Transit Sean Hawks told KIRO Newsradio Thursday.

Yim was working as a bus driver when he was allegedly stabbed to death by 53-year-old Richard Sitzlack after an argument over a closed window on December 18.

A witness told police Yim pulled over and asked Sitzlack to get off the bus after he became belligerent. Sitzlack then allegedly pepper-sprayed Yim, grabbed him and took him behind an alley where he allegedly stabbed him.

Sitzlack was arrested on Saturday and pleaded not guilty in court on Monday. Sitzlack was charged with first-degree murder with a deadly weapon enhancement and second-degree and third-degree assault in the stabbing of Yim, the KCPAO announced in a statement emailed to members of the media, including KIRO Newsradio. The court set bail at $5 million at the KCPAO’s request.

In King County Metro’s new release, the agency said “Safety continues to be our agency’s top priority.” King County Metro added it has more than doubled the number of transit security officers — from 80 to over 170. It also said it plans to hire more Metro Transit Police.

For more information on Yim’s memorial service and procession, visit King County Metro’s website.

Contributing: Nate Connors and Luke Duecy, KIRO Newsradio

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X and email her here.

