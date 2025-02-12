Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CHOKEPOINTS

Rolled over semi-truck blocks all westbound lanes of SR 18 at Tiger Mountain Summit

Feb 12, 2025, 10:31 AM | Updated: 10:35 am

SR 18 semi-truck...

A rolled over semi-truck blocks all westbound lanes of SR 18 at Tiger Mountain Summit. (Photo courtesy of Eastside Fire & Rescue)

(Photo courtesy of Eastside Fire & Rescue)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

A crash involving a rolled-over semi-truck is blocking traffic along State Route 18 (SR 18) at the Tiger Mountain Summit.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson confirmed that minor injuries were suffered from the collision.

More on WA roads: WA eyes pay-by-mile system as gas tax revenue declines

The eastbound lanes will be open until a tow truck arrives to remove the semi-truck.

“This will be an extended closure,” Johnson said. “Use alternate routes.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Chokepoints

road usage charge...

Frank Sumrall

Gee warns Washington drivers will be hit with both a Road Usage Charge and gas tax

The Washington Legislature is finally ready to consider a Road Usage Charge (RUC) -- a plan to have residents pay by the mile. Its first hearing is set to happen Thursday.

12 hours ago

SR 18 semi-truck...

Frank Sumrall

Rolled over semi-truck blocks all westbound lanes of SR 18 at Tiger Mountain Summit

A crash involving a rolled-over semi-truck is blocking traffic along State Route 18 (SR 18) at the Tiger Mountain Summit.

14 hours ago

pay-by-mile...

Chris Sullivan

WA eyes pay-by-mile system as gas tax revenue declines

The legislature is finally going to take up the Road Usage Charge. The plan to have us pay-by-mile will have its first hearing on Thursday.

1 day ago

speed cameras washington...

Chris Sullivan

Speed cameras coming to WA freeway work zones soon

Speed cameras are on their way to a freeway work zone near you. WSDOT is about to debut mobile cameras to improve safety.

2 days ago

parking...

Chris Sullivan

Bellevue considering getting rid of free street parking

Free street parking could be going away in Downtown Bellevue, as the city struggles to meet the growing demand for spaces.

7 days ago

Image: Outline of the SR 520 Portage Bay Bridge and Roanoke Lid Project....

Nate Connors

Nighttime work ramps up on Portage Bay Viaduct Project

An update on the Portage Bay Viaduct Project as work will pick up on Wednesday night, February 5.

7 days ago

Rolled over semi-truck blocks all westbound lanes of SR 18 at Tiger Mountain Summit