A crash involving a rolled-over semi-truck is blocking traffic along State Route 18 (SR 18) at the Tiger Mountain Summit.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Rick Johnson confirmed that minor injuries were suffered from the collision.

More on WA roads: WA eyes pay-by-mile system as gas tax revenue declines

WB SR18 will be closed near the Tiger mountain summit for several hours while crews work to clear a rolled semi. Only minor injuries. Expect delays. Updates on opening from state patrol. pic.twitter.com/q6uzDgE2mw — Eastside Fire & Rescue (@EastsideFire) February 12, 2025

The eastbound lanes will be open until a tow truck arrives to remove the semi-truck.

Pics from the scene. Minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/0B5MJ7ZVcJ — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 12, 2025

“This will be an extended closure,” Johnson said. “Use alternate routes.”

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.