2 graffiti taggers released after posting mere $1,000 bails

Two graffiti taggers have already been released after they each posted a $1,000 bail, as reported by KOMO News Monday.

Late Friday night, three graffiti taggers were arrested after shooting at a vehicle driving on an off-ramp along Interstate 5 (I-5).

Washington State Patrol (WSP) was tipped off to the taggers after a driver reported being fired at while driving on an off-ramp off northbound I-5 to S. Dearborn Street late Friday night. The victim was not injured in the incident, and no damage to the car was reported.

More WA news: Child found safe after Amber Alert issued for missing 17-month-old from Port Orchard

Both Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers and WSP troopers immediately began searching for the suspects. A short time later, SPD found and arrested the suspects. Officers reported they found spray paint cans in a bucket, along with two guns.

The victim confirmed that the three male suspects were the ones who shot at the car. They were booked into King County Jail.

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.