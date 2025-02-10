Close
CRIME BLOTTER

2 graffiti taggers released after posting mere $1,000 bails

Feb 10, 2025, 5:00 PM | Updated: 5:08 pm

graffiti...

A Seattle Police Department vehicle parked in front of the crime scene in South Seattle. (Photo courtesy of Seattle Police Department)

(Photo courtesy of Seattle Police Department)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Two graffiti taggers have already been released after they each posted a $1,000 bail, as reported by KOMO News Monday.

Late Friday night, three graffiti taggers were arrested after shooting at a vehicle driving on an off-ramp along Interstate 5 (I-5).

Washington State Patrol (WSP) was tipped off to the taggers after a driver reported being fired at while driving on an off-ramp off northbound I-5 to S. Dearborn Street late Friday night. The victim was not injured in the incident, and no damage to the car was reported.

More WA news: Child found safe after Amber Alert issued for missing 17-month-old from Port Orchard

Both Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers and WSP troopers immediately began searching for the suspects. A short time later, SPD found and arrested the suspects. Officers reported they found spray paint cans in a bucket, along with two guns.

The victim confirmed that the three male suspects were the ones who shot at the car. They were booked into King County Jail.

Contributing: Julia Dallas, MyNorthwest

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

