Child found safe after Amber Alert issued for missing 17-month-old from Port Orchard

An Amber alert was issued and activated by the Washington State Patrol (WSP) for a missing 17-month-old child who was abducted in Port Orchard. The child was later found at approximately 6:45 a.m., canceling the Amber alert.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, the child’s father, Andrew Gilbertson, 32, allegedly abducted 17-month-old Ryderie Gilbertson from his mother. The mother and child were on Overaa Road in Port Orchard. Andrew took off with the child in a 2008 white Ford F-150. Its license plate number is C83831N.

The father was accused of taking the child forcibly from the boy’s mother, and was arrested and taken into custody. Public information officer for Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office Kevin McCarty told KIRO Newsradio the suspect had an order of protection against him. He is facing several previous charges as well, including domestic violence and robbery.

This Amber alert was initially issued by WSP on behalf of the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

