LOCAL NEWS

Child found safe after Amber Alert issued for missing 17-month-old from Port Orchard

Feb 10, 2025, 5:54 AM | Updated: 7:23 am

missing 17-month-old port orchard...

Stock image of activated cop lights responding to a crime scene. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

An Amber alert was issued and activated by the Washington State Patrol (WSP) for a missing 17-month-old child who was abducted in Port Orchard. The child was later found at approximately 6:45 a.m., canceling the Amber alert.

Just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, the child’s father, Andrew Gilbertson, 32, allegedly abducted 17-month-old Ryderie Gilbertson from his mother. The mother and child were on Overaa Road in Port Orchard. Andrew took off with the child in a 2008 white Ford F-150. Its license plate number is C83831N.

More WA news: 4 dead, at least 5 injured in head-on crash on SR 28 near Wenatchee

The father was accused of taking the child forcibly from the boy’s mother, and was arrested and taken into custody. Public information officer for Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office Kevin McCarty told KIRO Newsradio the suspect had an order of protection against him. He is facing several previous charges as well, including domestic violence and robbery.

This Amber alert was initially issued by WSP on behalf of the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office.

More missing children: 8-year-old boy who went missing in Kirkland has been found

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

