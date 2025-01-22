Law enforcement is looking for an Asian woman who allegedly robbed several banks in Seattle.

The FBI and the Seattle Police Department (SPD) are looking for any information on the woman, reported the agency via a news release Wednesday.

Local crime: Person stabbed in Everett Pizza Hut parking lot, suspect arrested after search

According to the FBI, the woman is suspected to have robbed at least five different banks within Seattle from June 28, 2024 to January 13, 2025.

The woman, police stated, typically wears a hat and facemask and passes a note to the teller demanding money. She appears to be between 5 foot, 3 inches and 5 foot, 5 inches tall and in her early to mid-20s.

Anyone with information concerning the case is asked to contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. People can also submit a tip through tips.fbi.gov.

More on MyNW: Scam threatening arrest if person fails to pay fine for missing jury duty infiltrates Edmonds area

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.