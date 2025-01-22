Close
CRIME BLOTTER

FBI looking for Asian woman accused of robbing several Seattle banks

Jan 22, 2025, 11:39 AM | Updated: 12:42 pm

Photo: This woman is accused of robbing multiple banks in Seattle....

This woman is accused of robbing multiple banks in Seattle. (Photo courtesy of the FBI)

(Photo courtesy of the FBI)

BY JULIA DALLAS


Law enforcement is looking for an Asian woman who allegedly robbed several banks in Seattle.

The FBI and the Seattle Police Department (SPD) are looking for any information on the woman, reported the agency via a news release Wednesday.

According to the FBI, the woman is suspected to have robbed at least five different banks within Seattle from June 28, 2024 to January 13, 2025.

The woman, police stated, typically wears a hat and facemask and passes a note to the teller demanding money. She appears to be between 5 foot, 3 inches and 5 foot, 5 inches tall and in her early to mid-20s.

Photo: This woman is accused of robbing multiple banks in Seattle.

This woman is accused of robbing multiple banks in Seattle. (Photo courtesy of the FBI)

Anyone with information concerning the case is asked to contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate. People can also submit a tip through tips.fbi.gov.

This is a developing story, check back for updates

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X here and email her here.

FBI looking for Asian woman accused of robbing several Seattle banks