Seattle cops break up downtown drug deal, arrest suspect after foot chase

Officers with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) led an anti-narcotics operation in Downtown Seattle Wednesday night, arresting one individual in the process.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., officers observed a 21-year-old man performing a hand-to-hand transaction. Officers believed the action was consistent with drug dealing. When they confronted the suspect, he fled, leading to a foot chase. While running, he was seen throwing away suspected drug evidence, according to SPD.

The officers eventually caught the suspect at Third Avenue and Pike Street and arrested him.

On the suspect’s person, police recovered 25 grams of fentanyl powder separated in several small pouches, $421.75 in cash and a folding knife.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for possession, sale and delivery of a synthetic narcotic alongside an additional charge for obstructing a police officer.

