Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

CRIME BLOTTER

Seattle cops break up downtown drug deal, arrest suspect after foot chase

Jan 17, 2025, 9:06 AM | Updated: 9:08 am

downtown seattle drug...

Confiscated items on the arrested suspect's person obtained by SPD. (Photo courtesy of SPD)

(Photo courtesy of SPD)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Officers with the Seattle Police Department (SPD) led an anti-narcotics operation in Downtown Seattle Wednesday night, arresting one individual in the process.

At approximately 8:45 p.m., officers observed a 21-year-old man performing a hand-to-hand transaction. Officers believed the action was consistent with drug dealing. When they confronted the suspect, he fled, leading to a foot chase. While running, he was seen throwing away suspected drug evidence, according to SPD.

More WA news: Truck driver crashes through wall of a Taco Bell in Graham

The officers eventually caught the suspect at Third Avenue and Pike Street and arrested him.

On the suspect’s person, police recovered 25 grams of fentanyl powder separated in several small pouches, $421.75 in cash and a folding knife.

The suspect was booked into King County Jail for possession, sale and delivery of a synthetic narcotic alongside an additional charge for obstructing a police officer.

More WA crime: Car prowler arrested after police chased suspect from Sammamish to Renton

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

Crime Blotter

downtown seattle drug...

Frank Sumrall

Seattle cops break up downtown drug deal, arrest suspect after foot chase

SPD officers led an anti-narcotics operation in Downtown Seattle Wednesday night, arresting one individual in the process.

2 hours ago

police chase...

Frank Sumrall

Car prowling suspects arrested after firing shots at deputies during multi-city chase

Reports of a burglary and a shooting sent deputies with the King County Sheriff’s Office on a police chase from Sammamish to Renton.

4 hours ago

Image: Gregory Emmanuel Ward pleaded not guilty to charges of rape of a child in the second degree ...

Luke Duecy

Ex-tutor charged with sexually assaulting a 13-year-old student pleads not guilty

The ex-tutor charged with assaulting a student inside a Seattle restaurant bathroom and recording it pleaded not guilty to two charges.

19 hours ago

Image: A suspect seen wearing a yellow beanie is wanted for allegedly stabbing a teenager in Everet...

Sam Campbell

Suspect sought in stabbing of a 13-year-old boy in Everett

A 13-year-old boy was walking to class in Everett when the Everett Police Department said an unknown man approached and stabbed him Thursday.

23 hours ago

police chase...

Frank Sumrall

Suspect flees scene after stabbing man in the neck in Pioneer Square

A stabbing in Seattle's Pioneer Square early Thursday left a man seriously injured, with the suspect immediately fleeing the scene afterward.

1 day ago

stolen gun...

Frank Sumrall

Gun owners could be charged with felonies if firearm gets stolen under new proposed bill

The owner of a gun that becomes stolen could face fines and felonies if the thief commits a violent crime with said gun.

1 day ago

Seattle cops break up downtown drug deal, arrest suspect after foot chase