WSU female student arrested after stabbing another student

Washington State University (WSU) Police arrested a 20-year-old woman after she allegedly stabbed another student Monday morning.

Officers told KIRO Newsradio the woman, Tatiana Martinez, 20, stabbed a male student in the arm just after 1 a.m. Monday at a residence hall, and is now facing assault charges.

“Martinez was located in Orton Hall and was subsequently arrested and booked into Whitman County Jail on charges of assault in the second degree,” WSU Police stated in a public release.

The suspected weapon was also recovered at the scene.

The victim was a male student from Shoreline. He was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital, but he refused treatment and was subsequently released.

