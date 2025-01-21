Close
CRIME BLOTTER

WSU female student arrested after stabbing another student

Jan 21, 2025, 7:56 AM | Updated: 7:59 am

wsu stabbing...

Sign displaying Washington State University on the edge of campus. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Washington State University (WSU) Police arrested a 20-year-old woman after she allegedly stabbed another student Monday morning.

Officers told KIRO Newsradio the woman, Tatiana Martinez, 20, stabbed a male student in the arm just after 1 a.m. Monday at a residence hall, and is now facing assault charges.

More school-related crime: Boy, 13, stabbed near Everett school; person of interest was in custody on separate charge, report says

“Martinez was located in Orton Hall and was subsequently arrested and booked into Whitman County Jail on charges of assault in the second degree,” WSU Police stated in a public release.

The suspected weapon was also recovered at the scene.

More WA crime: Record-setting amount of guns confiscated from Washington airports in 2024

The victim was a male student from Shoreline. He was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital, but he refused treatment and was subsequently released.

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest and producer of the Seattle Seahawks podcast, The Reset with Gee Scott. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

