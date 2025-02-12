Close
ICE Seattle arrests Salvadoran fugitive wanted for murder in El Salvador

Feb 12, 2025, 3:27 PM

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Jose Marin-Lozano, 47. He is a citizen of El Salvador who is wanted in his home country for charges including homicide. He was arrested in Seattle. (Photo courtesy of ICE)

BY JASON RANTZ


U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Seattle have arrested a Salvadoran fugitive wanted in his home country for aggravated homicide, the agency announced.

The 47-year-old man, identified as Jose Marin-Lozano, was taken into custody on February 11 by ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers. According to ICE, authorities in El Salvador had issued a warrant for his arrest for aggravated homicide on Sept. 21, 2020. Then, on June 9, 2021, the country issued another arrest warrant for aggravated homicide, proposition and conspiracy in the crime of aggravated homicide.

“ERO Seattle remains committed to apprehending those who pose a threat to our communities and ensuring they face justice,” ICE Seattle Field Office Director Drew Bostock said in a statement. “This arrest highlights our commitment to removing individuals wanted for serious crimes.”

ICE Seattle does not know when or where Marin-Lozano entered the country illegally.

The agency is working with Salvadoran officials to coordinate the fugitive’s removal. Marin-Lozano is currently in ICE custody pending deportation proceedings.

More from Jason Rantz: Seattle media actively helping radical activists disrupt ICE operations

ICE Seattle makes arrests as lawmakers try to step in

News of the arrest comes as local lawmakers have prioritized legislation to help criminal illegal immigrants avoid jail time.

Senate Bill 5103 was approved by the state Senate last week. It speeds up the process for immigrants to apply for pardons or sentence reductions if they are facing deportation. The measure passed on a straight party-line vote.

State Senator Bob Hasegawa (D-Seattle) is the bill’s sponsor. He said it offers a second chance to illegal immigrants.

“I think it’s just the right thing to do. These are Americans who have paid their dues to society,” he said. “This provides an expedited pathway to make sure that they don’t face deportation when ICE comes knocking on their door.”

