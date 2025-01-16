2 people injured after crane falls into Everett Mall

Two construction workers were injured after a crane fell into the Everett Mall Thursday.

The Everett Fire Department (EFD) posted about the incident on Facebook around 11 a.m.

One person was treated and released at the scene while the second person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

EFD said part of the mall at 1402 Southeast is under construction.

KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell is at the scene. He said because part of the mall was already under construction, no shoppers were inside.

The fire department added a second crane was brought in the remove the tipped crane from the building. Building engineers are currently at the scene assessing the damage.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.