WA DOL shutting down services for a week for system upgrades

Prepare to suspend all appointments and plans regarding Washington’s Department of Licensing (DOL), as its online services will be shut down until Feb. 17 — next Monday.

The shutdown is due to a system upgrade scheduled from Feb. 10-17. All driver licensing offices and the call center for in-person appointments will be closed as well from Feb. 14-17, according to a DOL press release. Any car-related chores like ordering car tabs or renewing driver’s licenses online won’t be possible until Feb. 18.

“We’re upgrading our systems in mid-February to serve you better!” DOL stated. “While we work on these exciting changes, many services will be unavailable.”

DOL claimed the upgrades will enhance customer service, add additional upgraded security features and improve mobile device support.

Vehicle or boat license renewals won’t be available for Washington residents either.

