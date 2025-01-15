As Seattle grapples with skyrocketing home prices, Mayor Bruce Harrell’s “One Seattle” plan aims to double the city’s housing capacity over the next two decades. The plan, which proposes the creation of 330,000 new housing units by 2044, has sparked a mix of support and skepticism among city leaders and residents.

Maritza Rivera’s concerns over implementation, transparency

During a recent interview on KIRO Newsradio’s “Seattle’s Morning News,” Seattle City Council member Maritza Rivera, who represents the 4th District, expressed significant concerns about the plan’s implementation and transparency. Rivera’s district, encompassing northeast Seattle, has been vocal about the need for more housing, but also about the process by which the plan is being developed.

“We all agree more housing is needed – of all types,” Rivera said in a statement before a recent council meeting. “We have vulnerable populations who need a safe place to live, and we have bus drivers, teachers and young people returning home to Seattle who cannot afford to rent or buy in the city. The need is critical.”

Criticism of OPCD’s process

Despite acknowledging the urgent need for housing, Rivera criticized the city’s Office of Planning and Community Development (OPCD) for rushing through essential steps. She cited the lack of released plans for transportation, utilities, and climate resilience, which are required under the Washington State Growth Management Act.

“Many of my constituents have lingering questions about the department’s proposed changes, how they were determined and how OPCD has incorporated their feedback into the plan,” Rivera said.

Echoed concerns from other council members

As previously reported by MyNorthwest, Rivera’s concerns were echoed by other council members and residents during the Select Committee on the Comprehensive Plan meeting. Council member Bob Kettle, representing District 7, also highlighted the lack of outreach and transparency in the planning process.

“Our outreach is important because I know there may be some local factors that the mayor’s office and OPCD did not take into account in their still-draft comprehensive plan,” Kettle said. “I do believe in densification and building more housing. But we need varied types of housing and varied zoning. Clearly, skinny townhomes cannot be our future.”

Constituents’ frustration with the planning process

While speaking with “Seattle’s Morning News,” Rivera highlighted the frustration among her constituents, who feel left out of the planning process. She emphasized the need for comprehensive outreach and transparency to build trust between the government and the public.

“I spoke with many, many constituents in District 4 who felt like they were not reached out to. They didn’t feel like the proper outreach was there,” Rivera added. “Why in Phase One did (OPCD) not engage with the public broadly? That’s led to people feeling like this process has not been transparent, and that is unfortunate because when people feel like government is transparent, they trust government more.”

Infrastructure challenges

Rivera also pointed out the infrastructure challenges that come with such a large-scale housing plan.

“The streets are narrow, not just in District 4 but across the city,” she said. “Not being able to see the plans for how you are going to accommodate that growth is really frustrating. We got these plans about a week ago.”

She further emphasized the importance of having detailed plans for utilities and transportation.

“How are we going to ensure that our sewer lines can manage the added growth and that our public transportation system can handle it?” Rivera asked. “Have we had discussions with Metro? I don’t know what the department has done by way of communicating and partnering with our sister city agencies on these plans.”

Harrell’s vision for ‘One Seattle’

Harrell believes his “One Seattle” plan is essential to address the city’s growing housing crisis. He argues that increasing housing capacity is crucial to making Seattle more affordable and accessible for all residents, including vulnerable populations and essential workers.

“To bring down costs, support current residents, and prepare for future growth, Seattle needs more housing and more housing choices – it’s that simple,” he said in a press release. “Looking at the data and at our neighborhoods, we designed this plan to thoughtfully add housing diversity and capacity at the scale that is necessary to make a difference.”

Next steps in the planning process

As the city moves forward with the “One Seattle” plan, Rivera says the need for clear communication and thorough planning remains paramount.

The OPCD is scheduled to return to the Seattle City Council Wednesday to present Harrell’s recommended growth strategy, which will address housing needs and incorporate public feedback.

