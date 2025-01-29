Those hoping for snow could get a little treat next weekend.

Cliff Mass, atmospheric sciences professor at the University of Washington, told “Seattle’s Morning News” on KIRO Newsradio Monday there is a chance of snow in the region. However, only some areas of Western Washington, such as Skagit and Whatcom Counties, will see it.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty still, this is a pretty far out forecast and snow is a difficult one, but right now, the latest model runs suggest that we will see some lowland snow, but not over the whole region,” Mass explained. “Only some areas of Western Washington are going to see snow and right now it appears that the northwest side, we’re talking about Bellingham, over the San Juan’s, the northern Olympic Peninsula, that should be the primary area that will see snow. There may be some snow flurries in the air over Seattle and Tacoma but I think the major snowfall is several inches will be to the northwest of us”

Cold weather coming up might bring snow

But even if there’s no snow, Mass said it will be significantly colder over almost all of Western Washington, with highs only in the upper 30s, as it gets later in the weekend and early next week.

“Right now it’s talking about next weekend and particularly late in the day in Saturday is where I think, right now the model suggests the snow will start falling, so late Saturday into Sunday morning, that’s the period,” he explained.

Mass added this has been a poor snow year and those wanting a large snowfall might not get their wish.

“Generally, once you get past the third week of February, the chances of lowland snow, near sea level, plummets,” he shared. “And after you get past the first week of March, it’s almost over.”

However, Mass emphasized it’s still too far out to tell.

“Wait till we get two or three days out, then we’ll be sure,” he said. “So, you know, check again on Thursday.”

