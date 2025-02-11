Tired of the cold and wanting warmer weather? There is relief at the end of weather tunnel.

It has been about four weeks of much cooler-than-average temperatures, going back to mid-January. Two factors have driven the colder-than-average weather so far this week: A northwest flow aloft coming live and direct from Alaska, and a continued flow of colder air from the interior of Western Canada through the Fraser River Canyon and south into Western Washington.

Record Temperatures This Morning

Temperatures Tuesday morning dipped to record or near-record levels. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA) tied its record low for the date with 23 degrees, the same reading recorded in 1948. Olympia dropped to 16 degrees, snapping the previous record of 18, also set in 1948. Bellingham got close with a low of 18 degrees – the record low was 17, set in 1981.

Cliff Mass: Seattle faces coldest mid-winter in decades

The coast set some records as well. Forks plunged to 21 degrees, edging the old record of 22 established in 1978. Hoquiam set a new record low of 25 degrees, breaking the previous record of 29 degrees.

Despite daytime sunshine, high temperatures over the next few days will primarily be in the mid- and upper-30s, with a few locations cracking the 40-degree mark at times. Low temperatures should mainly be in the 20s with some of the usual colder outlying locations dipping down into the teens. Once again, roadways will have icy spots during overnights and morning commutes.

The Snow Moon

The nearly clear skies mean night sky viewers will have a wonderful look at this month’s full moon, aptly named the Snow Moon, peaking on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

Another Threat of Lowland Snow

On Thursday and Friday, Valentine’s Day, a Pacific weather system is forecast to slide onshore into Oregon. The associated lower pressure will help draw more cold air from Western Canada south into Western Washington.

This system should also spread moisture up and over the colder air in place, meaning a growing threat of lowland snow mainly for the southern half of Western Washington. The best chance for accumulating snow is likely from about Olympia southward into northwest Oregon. It is possible some light snow could drift far enough north to reach the Puget Sound region, and this situation bears watching as the end of the week approaches.

Related: ‘Unrelenting cold:’ Cold Weather Advisory extended as wind chills drop as low as 15 degrees

The Warm Up

When will this cold snap and threat of lowland snow end? The current cold weather pattern is forecast to evolve to one of a milder westerly flow off the Pacific this weekend.

In the wake of the Thursday/Friday weather system moving into Oregon, another Pacific frontal system is expected to spread rain onshore Saturday with more rain on the way through the holiday weekend. During those initial hours early Saturday, the precipitation could begin as snow in the Cascade valleys and in western Whatcom County. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday are expected to rise into the 40s with lows in the mid-30s to lower 40s.

Rare occurrence: Twin waterspouts pop up over Puget Sound

This weather pattern change also means a resumption of snow in the mountains this weekend, just in time to refresh the snowpack for skiers and snowboarders. Snow levels are expected to rise to around 1,500 feet Saturday and 3,000-3,500 feet Sunday and Monday. New snow amounts will likely be a foot or more.

The return of mountain snow means winter weather driving conditions will be back in play for those driving into or across the Cascades. Motorists should be prepared for hazardous winter weather. Remember to at least have chains on board to avoid any violations and hefty fines, and be ready to use if chains are required.

This weather pattern change also comes as daylight hours continue to grow. Each day is now just more than three minutes longer per day, and has now exceeded 10 hours of daylight. The first 5:30 p.m. sunset will be on Thursday, Feb. 13.

For those who have enjoyed this mid-winter chilly sunshine, there are a few more days left. Then, this region’s weather will return to more “normal” conditions with lowland rain and mountain snow.

Ted Buehner is the KIRO Newsradio meteorologist. You can read more of his stories here and follow him on X.