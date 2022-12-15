Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer found not guilty on all counts

Dec 14, 2022, 4:24 PM
troyer...
From left, Anne Bremner, Ed Troyer (Photo from KIRO 7)
(Photo from KIRO 7)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

After a day of deliberation, the jury has found Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer not guilty on both misdemeanor counts of false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.

Sheriff Troyer would have faced up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.

The jury began deliberating Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. and was made up of seven men and three women — four acting as alternates.

In October 2021, Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s Office filed charges of false reporting and making a false statement to law enforcement against Troyer, who earlier in 2021 called law enforcement on a Black newspaper carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, in his neighborhood, claiming to have been threatened.

Closing arguments for Troyer trial wrapped, jury to deliberate Wednesday

During closing arguments Tuesday, the prosecution leaned on the unnecessary police response Troyer caused.

“When Sheriff Troyer lied to 911 that night, he put himself above everyone else,” the prosecution said today in court. “The state has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant committed the crimes in count one, a false reporting, and a count two of making a false and misleading statement to a public servant and we respectfully ask that you return a verdict of guilty to both counts.”

Gee Scott: Sheriff Ed Troyer is ‘an embarrassment’ to all officers

The defense, meanwhile, pointed out inconsistencies in Altheimer’s story.

“Mr. Altheimer, in terms of his credibility, said guns were pointed toward him. They weren’t,” said Anne Bremner, Troyer’s attorney. “Why would Sheriff Troyer make this up? Think about it. Why would Sheriff Troyer? Why?”

Local News

arson...
Heather Bosch

Olympia man indicted on arson charges after damaging religious property

A 50-year-old Olympia man has been indicted for arson at Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Halls in Olympia and Tumwater in 2018.
19 hours ago
mail...
Nicole Jennings

Allow extra time for mail deliveries this holiday season

Some neighborhoods around the Puget Sound region are reporting mail delays. This comes as the USPS hits its busiest couple of weeks of the year.
19 hours ago
Puget Sound snow cold...
L.B. Gilbert

Cold weather, possible snow in the forecast for western Washington

Cold weather is likely coming over the weekend into early next week, but meteorologists are unsure when we can expect any precipitation.
19 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
Briseida Holguin, KIRO 7 News

Alleged drunk driver crashes car into Seattle home

A couple in South Seattle got a rude awakening after a car slammed into their house. Seattle police says this happened just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
19 hours ago
seattle neighborhood food truck...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle food truck, café regulations remain post pandemic

Your favorite food truck and outdoor sidewalk café you found during the pandemic are officially sticking around,
19 hours ago
twin...
Darren Dedo

Twin brothers wanted for murder in Lacey, one arrested

Arrest warrants for murder in the second degree have been issued for Nicholas VanDuren and his fraternal twin, Alexander VanDuren.
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer found not guilty on all counts