Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer found not guilty on all counts

After a day of deliberation, the jury has found Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer not guilty on both misdemeanor counts of false reporting and making a false or misleading statement to a public servant.

Sheriff Troyer would have faced up to a year in jail and a $5,000 fine.

The jury began deliberating Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. and was made up of seven men and three women — four acting as alternates.

In October 2021, Attorney General Bob Ferguson’s Office filed charges of false reporting and making a false statement to law enforcement against Troyer, who earlier in 2021 called law enforcement on a Black newspaper carrier, Sedrick Altheimer, in his neighborhood, claiming to have been threatened.

During closing arguments Tuesday, the prosecution leaned on the unnecessary police response Troyer caused.

“When Sheriff Troyer lied to 911 that night, he put himself above everyone else,” the prosecution said today in court. “The state has proven beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant committed the crimes in count one, a false reporting, and a count two of making a false and misleading statement to a public servant and we respectfully ask that you return a verdict of guilty to both counts.”

The defense, meanwhile, pointed out inconsistencies in Altheimer’s story.

“Mr. Altheimer, in terms of his credibility, said guns were pointed toward him. They weren’t,” said Anne Bremner, Troyer’s attorney. “Why would Sheriff Troyer make this up? Think about it. Why would Sheriff Troyer? Why?”