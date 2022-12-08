Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
GEE AND URSULA

Gee Scott: Sheriff Ed Troyer is ‘an embarrassment’ to all officers

Dec 8, 2022, 3:10 PM | Updated: 4:15 pm
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer...
The trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer nears final arguments (KIRO 7)
(KIRO 7)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

“I think Ed Troyer (Pierce County Sheriff) is an embarrassment to all the men and women that put on a uniform for the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department,” Gee Scott said on KIRO Newsradio.

Troyer is facing two misdemeanor charges after he called a 911 back-channel meant for law enforcement officers, and told dispatchers newspaper carrier Sedrick Altheimer threatened to kill him near his home in January 2021.

Troyer took the stand on Thursday and began to describe his confrontation with Altheimer. He said Altheimer told him “I’m going to take you out!” in their initial confrontation. Troyer said he would never make a false complaint.

Troyer testified he then called 911 and that he said he wanted one or two police units. He said he let the dispatcher know the responding units would be coming into a hostile situation.

Troyer described Altheimer as saying, “Why are you confronting a black newspaper carrier in a white neighborhood?”

Just a few minutes later, Troyer said Altheimer never identified himself as a newspaper carrier.

“The reason I’m testifying here is the media made me out to be a racist and the state is trying to make me out to be a liar,” Troyer said.

Troyer said that when he got back to his home, he told his wife, Wendy, he was “threatened” by Altheimer, but did not use the word “kill” in his testimony. Wendy Troyer testified Thursday morning that her husband told her he was “threatened” when he returned after the confrontation. She also didn’t use the word “kill.”

KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell has been covering the trial. He told MyNorthwest that there was a lot of legal wrangling Thursday and that it appeared that the defense would be calling more witnesses than expected.

Chad Lawless is one of the first Tacoma police officers to arrive on the scene. He’s also the officer who interviewed Troyer and wrote the official incident report. According to Lawless, Troyer did not mention any threats made to him. In fact, Lawless said that when asked directly, Troyer denied Althemier ever threatened to kill him.

Jim Brunner is the Seattle Times political reporter covering the trial. He was on The Gee and Ursula Show on Thursday.

“Certainly, the defense made a big push to question the credibility of Lawless,” Brunner said.

“I think the defense is in trouble. I think the defense is against the ropes. I think Ed Troyer, in this case, it was game, set, match yesterday,” Gee said.

“I think it is going great for the state. But here’s something to think about. No matter what the verdict is, Troyer cannot be fired. So even with a guilty conviction, he is still the sheriff until there is a recall,” Gee continues.

Ursula Reutin countered with, “the other part of it is these are misdemeanors. At most, if convicted, I believe it’s up to a year in jail and a fine.”

“It was clear to me that these officers, including detective Lawless, just really felt uncomfortable about having to deal with this,” Ursula said.

KIRO Newsradio reporter Sam Campbell and Seattle Times political reporter Jim Brunner contributed to this report.

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Gee and Ursula Show

Gee and Ursula

budget...
Frank Sumrall

Councilmember on SPD budget cuts: ‘This will make people less safe’

Last week, the Seattle City Council approved a budget proposal that eliminates 80 actively-vacant police officer positions.
22 hours ago
housing...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle housing cools as recession fears continue to linger

Seattle has had one of the fastest-growing housing markets in the country as tech giants brought in employees but the market has been cooling
4 days ago
holiday lights...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

When is it ok to hang up holiday lights?

"Every time you decorate for Christmas before Thanksgiving, an elf kills a baby reindeer," said Spike O'Neill, guest host of The Gee and Ursula Show.
6 days ago
strike...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee and Ursula: Railroad strike averted, but at what cost?

The Gee and Ursula Show discussed the possibility of a rail strike and the contract that was forced on the railroad unions.
7 days ago
downtown...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

New crime data shows optimistic outlook for downtown Seattle

"If you were to go downtown, and I would actually suggest that you do, it is a big change. Big change from what we were seeing during the pandemic."
8 days ago
snow days...
Frank Sumrall

Should snow days for schools still exist?

Issaquah schools remained open today, but were delayed two hours Wednesday with buses on snow routes, according to the district.
9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Gee Scott: Sheriff Ed Troyer is ‘an embarrassment’ to all officers