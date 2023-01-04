Close
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pederson won’t run for reelection

Jan 4, 2023, 7:26 AM | Updated: 8:18 am
Alex Pedersen reelection...
Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen. (Seattle Channel)
(Seattle Channel)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pederson announced Tuesday evening that he would be joining fellow councilmembers Lisa Herbold and Debora Juarez in not seeking reelection at the end of his term in November 2023.

“Striving to serve the public as a voice of reason during tumultuous times has been an honor, but I am not a career politician,” Pedersen said. “While I appreciate the encouragement from several neighborhood leaders from Wallingford to Wedgwood, I have decided not to seek re-election in 2023 to another four-year term as the full-time City Councilmember for District 4. After 2023, my family will need me more than City Hall, and they are looking forward to having me back.”

Minimum wage, ghost guns, and more: New Washington laws set to take effect in 2023

In 2019, Pedersen was elected to represent District Four, which covers much of northeast Seattle. With this announcement, he will only serve one term in office.

He spoke about what he viewed as the major accomplishment that he was able to achieve in his time in office, including voting to create the Regional Homelessness Authority,  supporting recruitment and retention plans for police officers and detectives, and crafting and leading efforts to phase out harmful gas-powered leaf blowers.

Pedersen said in the announcement that by choosing not to run for reelection, he will have more time to focus on his goals in office, which include “safety, including community safety and transportation safety, preventing economic, physical, and cultural displacement and ensuring fiscal responsibility.”

Mayor Bruce Harrell expressed his gratitude for Pedersen in a tweet shortly after the announcement, congratulating the council member on what he has achieved in his term.

“Across his history of service from Legislative Aide to Councilmember, Alex Pedersen has championed issues critical to Seattle neighbors – from effective public safety to essential infrastructure projects. I am grateful for his sensible leadership and service to our community,” Harrell said.

Councilmember Lisa Herbold, representing District One, announced she would not seek re-election early last month.

Council President Debora Juarez, representing District Five, has also made comments indicating that she will leave the council.

